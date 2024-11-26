2025 Toyota Sienna Starts at $51,220 in Canada

The 2025 Toyota Sienna is available now, with a starting price in Canada of $51,220 and offering fuel consumption of 6.6L/100 km.

Design of the 2025 Toyota Sienna

The 2025 Toyota Sienna features a new grille inspired by the Japanese bullet train, the Shinkansen. This new imposing grille and its modernized taillights give this minivan a sportier and more elegant look.

2025 Toyota Sienna Platinum - Interior view | Photo: Benoit Charette

2025 Toyota Sienna Platinum - Rear seat view | Photo: Benoit Charette

The interior

The 2025 Sienna offers a spacious and technology-filled interior, which can accommodate 7 or 8 occupants depending on configuration. Notable features include:

- Ergonomic seats with 8-way power adjustments;

- Toyota multimedia system with touchscreen up to 12.3 inches;

- Seven USB charging ports;

- Wireless charging station for personal devices (new);

- Independent multi-zone climate control.

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota Sienna

The Sienna is powered by a 245-hp hybrid powertrain (there is no non-hybrid Sienna, remember), centered around a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors/generators. The Sienna delivers impressive combined fuel consumption:

- 6.6L/100 km for front-wheel drive models

- 6.7L/100 km for all-wheel drive versions

The on-demand AWD (4WD) system ensures intelligent torque distribution.

Technology in the 2025 Toyota Sienna

Each model is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes:

- Backup camera

- 10 airbags

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Advanced Rear Passenger Reminder System (new)

Versions of the 2025 Toyota Sienna

There are no fewer than 14 versions of the minivan available to consumers, including the new Platinum 4WD version, equipped with high-end technologies such as a built-in refrigerator and an on-board vacuum cleaner.

2025 Toyota Sienna pricing in Canada

- Sienna LE 2025 - $47,650

- Sienna LE AWD 2025 - $49,490

- Sienna XLE 2025 - $50,240

- Sienna XSE 2025 - $52,485

- Sienna XSE AWD 2025 - $54,625

- Sienna XSE Technology AWD 2025 - $60,141

- Sienna Limited AWD 2025 - $65,415

- Sienna Platinum AWD 2025 - $70,228

- Sienna Braun Mobility LE 2025 - $46,867

- Sienna Braun Mobility XLE 2025 - $49,457

- Sienna VMI Mobility LE 2025 - $46,867

- Sienna VMI Mobility XLE 2025 - $49,457

- Sienna VMI Mobility LE AWD 2025 - $48,707

- Sienna VMI Mobility XSE AWD 2025 - $53,705

Accessible mobility through adapted models

Toyota offers specially configured versions for those with reduced mobility in partnership with BraunAbility and VMI. These vehicles are equipped with automatic access ramps, lowered floors, and adapted suspension. The Toyota Mobility Program helps cover part of the installation costs for this equipment.