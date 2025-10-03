Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volkswagen Canada Slashes Price of ID. Buzz by $21,000

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Benoit Charette
 Canadian consumers get a big discount on VW's slow-selling retro electric minivan.

Volkswagen Canada looks to give sales of its ID. Buzz a shot of adrenaline with a just-announced discount of up to $21,000. The price of the rear-wheel-drive First Edition version of the electric minivan drops to $59,595, fees included - well below the initial price of $77,495.

There’s a catch
Be aware, however, that the maximum discount only applies when customers pay cash or secure their own financing.

  • •    Discount with cash payment / external financing: $21,000
  • •    Discount with VW financing: only $6,000

Volkswagen is offering in-house financing at 0.99 percent for 84 months, an offer that can remain competitive compared to current bank rates (often above 5 percent). In any case, the amount of discount buyers can obtain will depend on their financial situation and the financing rate they can obtain.

See: Volkswagen 2025 ID. Buzz First Drive: Return of the Prodigal Son 

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Two versions offered in Canada
Volkswagen currently offers two versions of the ID. Buzz in Canada:

  • •    First Edition (RWD): 7-seater, 282 hp, reduced price of $59,595.
  • •    4Motion (AWD): 6-seater, 335 hp, for $5,500 more.

Both variants are eligible from the announced discount, which places VW's flagship model in a much more competitive position in the Canadian market for family electric vehicles. Volkswagen is adjusting its aim to attract buyers, and with a $21,000 price drop in play, the ID. Buzz suddenly becomes a much more attractive option for families ready to go electric.

