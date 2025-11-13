Volkswagen EV Owners Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers

Volkswagen Canada confirmed this week that owners of its EVs will soon be able to make use of the Tesla Supercharger network across North America.

Starting November 18, owners of VW’s ID.4 and ID. Buzz electric vehicles will have access to more than 25,000 fast chargers in the Tesla network, as long as they have a Volkswagen-approved adapter.

An adapter for existing models

ID.4 and ID. Buzz vehicles currently on the market will require that adapter to use the NACS (North American Charging Standard) plug, the same one used by Tesla. ID. Buzz owners can get the adapter for free from their dealership; ID.4 owners are less fortunate – they will have to buy it online via the Volkswagen Canada Virtual Parts Counter or directly from their dealership.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen points out the NACS DC adapters are exclusively for DC fast-charging stations and are not compatible with home (AC) charging stations or Tesla Destination Chargers.

A software update recommended

Certain 2024-2025 models of the ID.4 and ID. Buzz will receive a software update to optimize communication with the Tesla network and ensure stable and safe charging.

| Photo: Nissan / Volkswagen

Tesla retains full control of the network

Volkswagen Canada added that it assumes no responsibility regarding the operation, costs or availability of the Supercharger network. Tesla is solely responsible for managing the network, including information on charger availability, pricing, and compatibility.

To get started on a Tesla supercharger station, users will need to have:

- active cellular connectivity;

- a Tesla account via the mobile app;

- a registered payment method;

- accepted Tesla's terms of use.

An industrial transition already underway

Volkswagen joins a long list of manufacturers that have partnered with Tesla to access its supercharger network. Ford led the way in 2023, followed by General Motors. GM’s 2026 Cadillac Optiq, by the way, will be the first of its models to integrate the NACS port from the factory.

Canadian sales in brief

In 2025, Volkswagen ID. Buzz sales reached 597 units in Canada since its market arrival, while the ID.4 totaled 3,872 sales - a 50-percent decrease compared to last year.