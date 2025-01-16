GM Canada is offering a temporary discount on some of its electric models to compensate for the abrupt termination of the iZEV program.

GM Canada has announced a measure to support its customers and dealers in the face of the sudden end of the federal zero-emission vehicle incentive program (iZEV). The automaker will offer a $5,000 discount on the purchase of certain electric models (Chevrolet Equinox EV, Blazer EV and Cadillac Optiq) that will delivered between January 13 and 31, 2025.

GM thus emulates Nissan, Hyundai and Volkswagen, who made similar moves following the federal government's announcement that the iZEV program would be discontinued due to the premature exhaustion of the allocated funds. The premature end to the incentive program has created uncertainty among dealers, who are left with inventories of vehicles that will be harder to sell, and consumers who were counting on the incentive to purchase an electric vehicle.

GM Canada has clarified that this rebate is a temporary measure, and that to offer them beyond January 31 is “not sustainable”. It remains to be seen whether the current federal government will introduce new measures to support the adoption of electric vehicles.

In the meantime, consumers wanting to buy an eligible GM electric vehicle can take advantage of this limited-time offer but they will have to be quick about it.

Chevrolet Equinox EV | Photo: Chevrolet