Later this year, Volkswagen is due to unveil a new version of its Tayron SUV, which it markets exclusively in China. But this time, the model will be heading for other markets around the world.

Recently, the company was seen testing a prototype of this model, but with a third row of seats. Many conclude from this that the version is destined for the North American market, likely as a replacement for the current Tiguan.

The current Volkswagen Tayron (China) Photo: Volkswagen

Elsewhere in the world, the new Tayron would replace the current Tiguan Allspace, which is a stretched version of the current Tiguan, but with seven seats. It’s that model that’s sold in North America as the Tiguan. Which is dictinct from the “regular” Tiguan offered in other markets.

It's worth remembering that in 2018, when the model was renewed, Volkswagen decided to offer North American consumers a larger, more Americanized Tiguan, different from the one offered in Europe, for example.

If all the above comes to pass, the Tiguan name won’t just disappear from our market. Volkswagen has indicated that a new generation of Tiguan is expected in the U.S. this year. It would use the same platform as the five-seater model not sold here.

Motor Authority reports that a Volkswagen spokesman confirmed that the prototype seen in testing is indeed the new-generation Tayron, but they clarified that the new Tiguan destined for the U.S. would have a different design.

It all seems a bit muddled, but here’s the upshot: North America could get a new, five-seat Tiguan, closer to the spirit of the first-generation model, as well as a new seven-seat SUV, named Tayron.

It's also an open secret that Volkswagen is working on an electric compact SUV that could be called the ID. Tiguan. This gives us an idea of the importance the company attaches to the Tiguan name.

That ID. Tiguan would be positioned between the ID.4 and the ID.Buzz, due to make its debut later this year. THE ID. Tiguan is scheduled for 2025.