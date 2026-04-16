Nissan’s Juke was, from its inception, a bold and polarizing affair. For the new iteration of the compact crossover, Nissan seems to have upped the ante even further. The automaker unveiled the new, third-generation Juke at its Vision event in Japan, confirming that the trend-setting nameplate will return to the European market in early 2027 as a dedicated battery-electric vehicle (BEV).

North Americans will not have to argue about whether they’re happy or not to see this distinctive model on our roads – it’s not coming here.

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2027 Nissan Juke

The Juke, always a lightning rod for design enthusiasts, comes out swinging this time around. Described by Nissan as “daring and unconventional”, the third-generation EV features a multi-faceted aesthetic, quite literally. The exterior is defined by a series of sharp, angular creases — some doors alone feature over 15 — and high-mounted “eyebrow” lights that maintain the model's signature high-tech gaze.

This ‘carved rock’ look is made possible by modern manufacturing and stamping processes that simply didn't exist when the original Juke debuted in 2010. By leaning into such an outrageous, futuristic silhouette, Nissan aims to capture the imagination of the 1.5 million European customers who have embraced the brand's weirder side over the last decade and a half.

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2027 Nissan Juke

The shift to an electric-only powertrain is a major pillar of Nissan’s strategy for the European continent. Built on the same CMF-EV platform used for the Nissan Ariya, third-generation LEAF and several Renault models, the new Juke is larger than the outgoing version. Its new size puts in on even ground to compete in Europe’s fast-growing compact crossover segment against rivals like the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.4.

While Nissan has yet to release specific battery sizes or range figures, we do know that the Juke EV will feature vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. This allows the car to act as a mobile battery, supporting the energy ecosystem by feeding electricity back into the grid when needed.

2027 Nissan Juke availability

As mentioned, there is no plan for bringing the new Juke to North America, from where the model was retired back in 2017.

Production is slated for Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the UK, where the Juke will be assembled alongside the LEAF. A trial production phase is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with regular assembly starting in the fourth quarter of 2026.

| Photo: Nissan