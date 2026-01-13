Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Design Tweaks, New Colours and a New Speciale

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale | Photo: Alfa Romeo
Derek Boshouwers
 Leading with a restyled front fascia and topped with an available black roof, the Tonale is priced starting at $49,995 CAD.

Alfa Romeo’s Tonale arrives for 2026 with some design tweaks, new colour options and a $49,995 starting price in Canada.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale – What’s new?

The front end of the SUV has received a design update, with a restyled front fascia featuring a new concave scudetto grille. The front overhang is also shorter, which reduces overall length by 5 mm; at the same time, the new Tonale has a wider track (by 7,2 mm) than its predecessor.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Speciale
2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Speciale | Photo: Alfa Romeo

There’s also a new, limited Speciale trim that comes with three-hole, 20-inch wheels and two-tone, black-and-pearl Alcantara interior; it joins the existing Sprint and Veloce trims in the offering.

Beyond that, most of the changes have to do with colours: There are three new exterior colours - Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra – as well as an optional black roof, and buyers can opt in a new red leather interior if they want (supplementing the black leather option).

Powertrain of the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale

No change here, the SUV retaining its 2.0L I-4 turbo engine good for 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s accompanied by a 9-speed auto transmission and all-wheel drive. This powertrain allows for an optimal acceleration time of 6.5 seconds for 0-100 km/h, and top speed is set at 257 km/h.

A duel mode suspension is standard on the Veloce and optional on the new Speciale. Both get Brembo brakes and aluminum paddle shifters as standard.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale – Pricing in Canada (MSRP)

  • - Tonale Sprint 2026 –49 995 $ 
  • - Tonale Veloce 2026 – 52 500 $
  • - Tonale Speciale 2026 – 54 995 $

The 2026 Tonale is expected at brand dealerships in Canada in the first quarter of 2026.

| Photo: Alfa Romeo
| Photo: Alfa Romeo
