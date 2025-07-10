The legendary Aston Martin Vantage S is back, and it's roaring louder than ever.

Gone, however, are the manual gearbox and the 12 cylinders of the previous generation. The new 2026 Vantage S now relies on a rear-wheel-drive AMG 4.0L twin-turbo V8, now boosted to 670 hp. The Mercedes-AMG sourced engine also develops 590 lb-ft of torque, identical to that of the standard model.

| Photo: Aston Martin

| Photo: Aston Martin

Faster, sharper

Thanks to adjustments to the launch control system and revised mapping, Aston Martin announces a 0-to-100 km/h time of just 3.3 seconds. In a previous test, the 2025 Vantage had already done it in 3.2 seconds... Suffice to say the 2026 Vantage S could beat that time.

But it's not just about power. The chassis has been refined: recalibrated accelerator pedal, new suspension, softened transmission mounts, and redesigned steering geometry (camber, toe, caster) to maximise precision in corners.

At the rear, the subframe is now mounted directly to the bodywork, eliminating the old rubber bushings in favour of increased rigidity.

| Photo: Aston Martin

| Photo: Aston Martin

Distinctive visual details

The Vantage S also distinguishes itself visually. Carbon fibre vents on the bonnet facilitate engine heat dissipation, while a full-width rear spoiler optimises aerodynamic downforce. Not to mention the handcrafted "S" badges on the wings, a subtle yet eloquent signature of the model.

Official presentation at Goodwood

The first public appearance of this 2026 Vantage S will take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week. Orders are open now, with deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

| Photo: Aston Martin

| Photo: Aston Martin