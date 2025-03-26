• Aston Martin has unveiled the 2026 Vanquish Volante convertible.

When it comes to beautiful automotive designs, Aston Martin likely pops to mind for a lot of folks. Tastes might differ, but not many could resist the works of art crafted by the British brand.

The latest chef’s kiss? The 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, a work of art on wheels.

The Volante variant is the convertible version of the Vanquish coupe, itself revised for the 2025 model-year.

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, on the road | Photo: Aston Martin

Powertrain of the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

Unsurprisingly, the Volante gets the same powertrain as the coupe. The 5.2L twin-turbo V12 under the hood delivers an impressive 823 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is estimated at 344 km/h (214 mph).

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF torque converter transaxle, mounted at the rear. Like the coupe, the Volante variant is equipped with an electronically controlled rear differential.

The company says that differential makes the car more agile when negotiating tight turns at low and medium speeds, while improving control at high speed.

The Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers have slightly different settings due to the added weight of this convertible version.

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, in profile | Photo: Aston Martin

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, from above | Photo: Aston Martin

Design of the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

But beyond the technical aspect, there is the breathtaking design of this car.

Ok, some might find that the front grille is a little on the big side – it did grow 13 percent larger with this generation. But it does respect the brand's signature and gives the model a presence that is difficult to ignore. But it’s when the roof is raised (a 14-second operation for opening, 16 for closing) that we discover all the elegance of the model.

The cut is absolutely spectacular. At the rear, we also note a link with the signature of the bows of the latest models of the brand.

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, interior | Photo: Aston Martin

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, lower central console | Photo: Aston Martin

The interior

Inside, the presentation is the same as with the coupe, and we note the presence of physical controls, for safer driving, but also a more classic presentation.

The numbers of Vanquish Volantes set to be produced remains a closely guarded secret by Aston Martin, but we can safely assume production will be limited. Counting the two body styles, the company has already said it won’t offer more than 1,000 units per year.

For those with the deep pockets to go there, the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante can be ordered now. The first deliveries are set to for the third quarter of this year.

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, hood, headlights | Photo: Aston Martin

Pricing of the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

The (gulp) pricing of the Vanquish Volante has yet to be announced, but know that the coupe is offered at more than $500,000 in Canada. For the convertible, we can expect $550,000 with gusts up to $600,000.

Adding taxes and the luxury tax, buyers could be looking at three-quarters of a million dollars.

Probably safe to say we won’t see this magnificent car at every Canadian street corner.

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, wheel | Photo: Aston Martin

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, three-quarters rear | Photo: Aston Martin

2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, rear | Photo: Aston Martin