Those considering a 2026 BMW i4 will be pleased to learn that the electric sedan is getting updates for the upcoming model-year that will deliver more range and more power into the hands of owners.

How BMW is getting there

The next i4's inverter will use new silicon carbide semiconductors which, according to BMW, reduce energy consumption by approximately 5 percent. The energy saved translates to an additional range of about 25 km from a full charge. This may vary between different versions of the model, but it gives an idea of the gain.

That data pertains to the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is 20 to 25 percent more generous than the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cycle used in North America.

The current maximum range of the BMW i4 is 428 km with an eDrive35 version and 18-inch wheels. Wheel size has a significant effect on range - with 19-inch wheels, range drops to 393 km.

2026 BMW i4 2026, interior | Photo: BMW

2026 BMW i4 2026, in profile | Photo: BMW

As for power, the current highest-performance M50 version becomes the M60, which will offer up to 592 hp in Sport mode, for a gain of 56 hp.

Car and Driver reports that the company will first introduce the updates in the European model, and that production of the updated North American models would only begin in the fourth quarter of the year, from October to December. This is why we're talking about changes for the 2026 model-year.

All details regarding the 2026 BMW i4, including the official range for each version in North America, as well as pricing and trim details, will be announced at a later date.