As it readies the launch of the new i3 electric sedan, BMW looks almost sure to remove the i4 from its lineup.

For now, the former is replacing the latter, but BMW does still intend to introduce an actual successor to the i4, so a new 4 Series, to be built on the Neue Klasse platform that underpins the i3.

Motor1 reports that BMW product boss Bernd Körber confirmed at the recent launch of the new i3 that the i4 won’t remain in the lineup much longer, and that internally the i3 is seen as its de facto successor. But he also stressed that the automaker still plans a new 4 Series, and that it will be electric, and that it will be one of the Neue Klasse generation of models being rolled out in the next few years.

“The i3 is more or less the successor of the i4. But you’ll see the portfolio evolve over the next few years as our electric lineup expands—so there’s more to come. For the time being, though, the i3 is essentially the i4’s successor.” - BMW’s Bernd Körber, to Motor1

It’s expected that production of the i4 will end later this year. The electric coupe-style sedan has been offered by BMW since 2021.