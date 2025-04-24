Cadillac Confirms 2026 Optiq-V

It was an open secret, but now we can call it confirmed: Cadillac will offer a V version of its electric Optiq SUV in 2026. The automaker shared two teaser images this week, which show the front and rear ends of the EV slated to join the lineup this summer.

It wasn't a very well-kept secret, given that Cadillac had already introduced a Lyriq-V; there was no reason not to do the same with the new, smaller Optiq.

This also comes just another GM brand introduced its own performance EV, in the form of the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS that we recently test drove.

All we’re missing now is a Chevrolet Equinox EV SS. There’s been no official comment about that, but we expect that has to be under consideration at least. Not least since the Equinox EV is the Chevrolet equivalent of the Cadillac Optiq.

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, front end | Photo: Cadillac

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, rear hatch | Photo: Cadillac

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

The images don't tell us all that much about the model. We can clearly see the V logo on the right side of the tailgate, as well as the light signature that will define the variant at the front.

Powertrain of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

We’ll have to wait for details regarding the technical specifications, but in terms of output we can expect more than the regular Optiq’s 300 hp but significantly less than the Blazer EV SS's 615. Realistically, we can probably expect somewhere around 450 hp.

The chassis, brakes, and suspension should also be retuned to offer a little extra dynamism to drivers, and the model will likely get some more luxurious and distinctive touches inside, with more upscale colours, accents and materials.

The Cadillac Optiq-V will be unveiled this summer, although Cadillac has yet to set a date. Pricing, specs and trim details will be for another day as well, but we’re going to guess the sportier Optiq could start at over $70,000 CAD.