Los Angeles, CA – Kia has rolled out the high-performance GT version of its big three-row electric SUV at the LA Auto Show. This second GT version to join the Korean automaker’s electric lineup (after the EV6 GT) becomes, not too surprisingly, the most powerful three-row SUV Kia has ever produced.

Powerful here means 501 hp, it also means that even a brute like this can run like the wind, with 0-96 km/h time given as 4.3 seconds, which is frankly scary for a family SUV.

2026 Kia EV9 GT - What’s new?

So there are obviously performance improvements over the regular EV9. Design-wise, Kia has given the EV9 GT unique styling and identification elements to create separation.

The GT edition has 7.8 inches of ground clearance and can tow up to 5,000 lb, similar in fact to the regular EV9. Also retained from its non-GT sibling is the 800-volt architecture which means fast charging (10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes in the right conditions).

Note that this and all other EV9 models will come fitted with the NACS connectors built-in, giving users access to tens of thousands of Tesla supercharging stations, without need of an adaptor.

2026 Kia EV9 GT, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Kia EV9 GT

Essentially the same as the EV9’s, the styling of the EV9 GT does get some enhancement and distinguishing marks. The model rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, with green calipers behind them. Up front we find Kia s-called Energetic lighting design.

2026 Kia EV9 GT, interior | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV9 GT, seating | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV9 GT, third row | Photo: Kia

The interior

Inside, beside the three-row configuration that’s unchanged from the regular model, we find a number of unique elements to justify the GT label. The bolstered sport seats have Alacantara leather inserts, there are green accents and detailing on the seats, steering wheel and dashboard and the GT logo is present on the seats.

The standard 12.3-inch multimedia screen has graphics unique to the GT, and the model has its own ambient lighting.

2026 Kia EV9 GT, front | Photo: Kia

Powertrain of the 2026 Kia EV9 GT

The big SUV gets big tools to make it go, namely two electric motors, one of 160 kW over the front wheels, another 270-kW monster over the back ones. Together they add up, figuratively, to 501 hp. That’s a significant increase over the 379 hp of the EV9 GT-Line model, and it’s how this EV can sprint in 4.3 seconds to 60 mph.

To help it control all that weight and keep the ride comfortable for occupants, the vehicle features an electronically controlled suspension, a first in a Kia. Via the use of the drive modes (there are Normal, Eco, Sport and a My Drive available to drivers), that system manages steering feel, brake response and damping of the shocks. There’s also a GT mode, by the way, activated via a green GT button on the steering wheel, which further stiffens the suspension (and quite possibly makes for quite an “eventful” ride on bumpy surfaces).

All of it is managed by what’s called a virtual gear shift (VGS) system, which simulates shifting and giving drivers more feedback (including aurally). Cornering in the beast is brought under further control by a limited-slip differential for better stability.

Range

The model is still relatively far off (it’s scheduled for the second half of 2025), and so we don’t have any figures yet as far as range is concerned. The maximum range for the regular EV9 (AWD) is 451 km, and we can expect it to be less than that, but by how much isn’t known. In the case of the EV6, the drop in range from the regular model (499 km) to the GT (332 km) is significant, so we’re not counting on anything impressive.

Technology in the 2026 Kia EV9 GT

The GT variant comes well-equipped with safety and drive-assist tech, notably forward collision-avoidance assist 2 (with car, cyclist, and pedestrian detection), evasive steering assist, navigation-based smart cruise control and parking collision avoidance assist.

Like its regular sibling, the EV9 GT can receive over-the-air updates to keep all the tech up to date.

2026 Kia EV9 GT, wheel | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

When it comes to higher-performance EVs, the eternal question is, is it pertinent to have all that speed and power on an EV designed to transport families? It’s a relevant question here. Especially since a lot of the vehicle’s performance potential can’t/won’t often be exploited on Canadian roads.

Kia here ventures into territory previously explored most successfully by luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes. Now, this is not a luxury model, but it’s a refined, high-grade one, which will cost less than those Germans.

But how much less might be a crucial matter. And if range drops by as much from the regular model as we’ve seen with the EV6, some potential buyers might not see the point of going the GT route.