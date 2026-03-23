Subaru Teases Another New Electric SUV

Subaru clearly has all-electric SUVs on the brain. After the Uncharted and the Trailseeker, both launching on the market this year, here comes another engine-less utility model from Subaru – and we’ll see it in full next week at the 2026 New York Auto Show.

As with any self-respecting teaser, there wasn’t much in terms of detail to go along with the image, which shows the silhouette of a SUV topped by a roof rail rolling along a twisty mountain road. Here’s what Subaru did say: the model will offer all-wheel drive and deliver 420 hp in total output from its electric powertrain.

| Photo: Subaru

A three-row electric SUV?

Here’s a valuable and fairly obvious clue as to where this new electric SUV will fit into the lineup in relation to the Uncharted subcompact and Trailseeker compact models: Last month, Subaru COO Jeff Walters said that the automaker plans to launch a three-row electric SUV this year. Although it’s a little tricky to judge scale from an image like this teaser, a three-row SUV looks about right as a description of what we’re looking at. An electric counterpart to the Ascent, in other words.

We’ll wait on jumping to any conclusions, and also refrain from getting too excited about the design of the new EV (keeping in mind the polarizing reaction to the new Outback), but one thing’s clear: with the introduction of this model, the launch of the Uncharted and Trailseeker, and let’s not forget the recent update of the Solterra, all of a sudden it’s hard to see Subaru as a laggard in the all-electric domain anymore. By 2027, Subaru will have four EV models on its roster, all of them new or recently updated with new tech and platforms.

The full reveal of Subaru’s newest all-electric SUV is set for April 1 at the New York Auto Show. Auto123 will be there for the pulling off of the sheet – and the announcement of all the details.