Chevrolet has unveiled the revamped interior of the 2026 Corvette, introducing an entirely redesigned and driver-focused space. It will be integrated across the entire lineup, including the Stingray, E-Ray, Z06 and ZR1 models.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette, steering wheel, screens | Photo: Chevrolet

2026 Chevrolet Corvette – What’s new inside?

At the heart of the transformation is a new three-screen digital setup, comprising a 12.7-inch central touchscreen, an expanded 14-inch driver information display and an all-new 6.6-inch auxiliary touchscreen located to the left of the steering wheel. The new layout aims to place crucial driving and performance information more directly in the driver's line of sight.

Beyond that, the cabin's ergonomics have been optimized. The centre console has been reconfigured for better accessibility of controls. The drive mode selector has been relocated, a wireless phone charging pad is now integrated, and the volume knob has been enlarged and illuminated. The climate controls have been repositioned, allowing for the addition of a passenger-side grab handle.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette, interior | Photo: Chevrolet

Technology in the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2026 Corvette fully integrates Google Built-in, offering expanded voice control and access to various applications. Wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also present.

The Performance App, extended to the entire range, now offers customizable acceleration timers, an enhanced G-force gauge, and detailed tire pressure and temperature indicators. The Performance Data Recorder (PDR) has been improved with a new interface and real-time analysis capabilities.

More customization options

The 2026 Corvette offers a new asymmetrical interior combining Jet Black and Adrenaline Red – a first for the model. Four new interior colour harmonies are also available, offering new possibilities for personalizing the cabin. Options such as a carbon-fibre dashboard hood and an Ultimate Suede finish enrich the offering.

Other notable improvements include the addition of a new PTM Pro mode on all variants. Choosing that mode deactivates electronic stability control and traction control while keeping ABS active (as well as certain front-axle specific controls on the E-Ray). This minimizes vehicle intervention for drivers seeking maximum control.

Also noteworthy is a new, more powerful braking system for the ZTK-equipped ZR1, an optional electrochromic roof allowing adjustment of the targa top panel's tint, and the repositioning of the Charge+ button for the E-Ray on the steering wheel for better accessibility.

New exterior aesthetic options are also offered.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette, interior | Photo: Chevrolet