Chevrolet has just announced Canadian pricing for the 2025 Corvette ZR1. The base price is $239,099 for the 1LZ coupe and $268,199 for the 3LZ convertible. These are cars that will interest sports car enthusiasts with deep pockets.

At the heart of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a twin-turbocharged 5.5L, 1,064-hp V8 engine. That engine is hand-assembled and housed in a transparent carbon-fibre cover. The ZR1 version also incorporates carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fibre side air intakes, features usually found with high-end sports cars. A performance data recording system enables drivers to measure and improve their efficiency on the track.

The ZR1 is equipped with 20-inch brushed aluminum wheels and body-colour-matched mirrors.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, interior | Photo: Chevrolet

Inside, the electrically adjustable heated seats are upholstered in premium materials and promise to envelop whoever's behind the wheel. Chevrolet also offers four appearance packages, each priced at $3,500. These add specific aesthetic and technical elements.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 pricing in Canada

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is available in two configurations: the 1LZ model starts at $239,099 for the coupe and $254,199 for the convertible; pricing does not include the $2,400 shipping and preparation fee. The 3LZ trim level, offering further enhancements, starts at $253,099 for the coupe and $268,199 for the cabriolet.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, front | Photo: Chevrolet

Production and availability

Production of the model will begin in the second quarter of 2025 at General Motors' Bowling Green, Kentucky plant.

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 will be of interest to enthusiasts of sports cars offering both high levels of performance and customization, at least those who can afford a vehicle offered at such stratospheric prices.

Interested parties should contact their Chevrolet dealer for more details on options and how to order. Chevrolet Canada says it will take orders starting mid-February.