• For 2026, the Dodge Durango will only be offered with V8 engines.

We can say that things are changing in the auto industry right now, depending on the direction set by governments. After starting to abandon the Hemi V8 engine in favour of the Hurricane 6-cylinder turbo block, Stellantis is now backtracking and bringing the V8 engine back to the catalog for several of its models.

Earlier this year, the Dodge division confirmed the Durango Hellcat and its 710-hp supercharged engine will be back for an additional year. Recently, the Hemi V8 was brought back to the Ram 1500 pickup lineup. And now, Dodge has announced that all versions of the Durango SUV will be equipped with a V8 engine for the 2026 model-year. No more V6 engines.

2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat | Photo: Dodge

Powertrains of the 2026 Dodge Durango

Notably, the base GT version, which previously featured the 3.6L Pentastar V6, will now be equipped with the 5.7L Hemi V8. The move increases power from 295 to 360 hp, while torque jumps from 260 to 390 lb-ft.

The R/T variant, previously equipped with the 5.7L Hemi engine, also gets an upgrade as it welcomes the 6.4L Hemi 392 V8 for the 2026 model-year. This also translates to a significant power increase to 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 115 hp and 80 lb-ft.

At the top, we find the Durango SRT Hellcat, fitted with a 6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 engine developing a wild 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. A Jailbreak package will also be offered with that model for those who want more customization options, including a wider choice of colours.

The 2026 Durango is expected in dealerships during the fourth quarter of this year.

Take note there may be small differences between the American and Canadian Durango offerings, though they should be minimal.