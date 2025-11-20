Genesis presented a new version of its G70 sedan this week, just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show (now Automobility LA, officially) at which it will be displayed to the public. Note that the 2026 Genesis G70 Graphite is destined exclusively for the North American market.

Note also that for one reason or another, the model is called G70 Graphite in Canada, but G70 Prestige Graphite south of the border.

This special edition of the 2026 G70 sedan gets a modified electronic suspension, unique interior and exterior colours and other exclusive interior elements. If you visit the LA show between November 21 and 30, you’ll be able to see it up close.

2026 Genesis G70 Graphite – What’s new?

So what makes this variant so special? Well, here are the main differences:

- Suspension: Integration of electronically controlled sport suspension (ECS) with a 10-mm height reduction.

- Exterior aesthetic: Makalu Grey Matte paint and black trim elements.

- Cabin: New combination of blue leather and orange contrast stitching.

In addition to that unique Makalu Grey Matte exterior shade, the body features dark chrome details on the signature grille, window surrounds, and rear trim.

| Photo: Genesis

The vehicle is equipped with 19-inch multi-spoke wheels with a dark finish. Buyers also get black mirror caps and black brake calipers adorned with red lettering.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

Interior

The interior features Nappa leather upholstery in Ultramarine Blue with orange contrast accents. The headliner is covered in suede microfibre. The cockpit includes a 12.3-inch fully digital 3D instrument panel as well as specific startup graphics for this model.

| Photo: Genesis

Powertrain of the 2026 Genesis G70 Graphite

The G70 Graphite is powered by the brand's 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine, and an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. The main technical modification for the chassis is the electronically controlled sport suspension (ECS) that lowers the car by 10 mm compared to the standard version to improve stability.

Technology in the 2026 Genesis G70

The Graphite is equipped with the manufacturer's usual assistance systems, notably forward collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot view monitor. The model also features a power-opening trunk.

2026 Genesis G70 Graphite – Canadian pricing

The manufacturer has not yet announced pricing but says that and other details will be available shortly.

Your questions about the 2026 Genesis G70 Graphite

When will the model be available?

The G70 Graphite will be exhibited from November 21 to 30, 2025, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. As for a commercial launch date, we await further instructions, as they say.

What is the powertrain for the Graphite version?

The G70 Graphite uses the brand’s 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine.

What are the main technical differences with the regular G70?

Apart from the aesthetic add-ons, the main technical difference lies in the sport suspension, which is lowered by 10 mm.

Does the model carry the same name everywhere?

Actually, no. For one reason or another, this trim is named "Prestige Graphite" in the U.S.