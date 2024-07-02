Busan, South Korea – Genesis is showing off the redesigned 2026 Electrified G80 as well as the new Black edition of its redesigned G90 sedan at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea, on now. Auto123 was on hand for the presentations last week, and it was our first in-person look at both models.

More Black editions to come?

Genesis representatives declined to confirm any specifics, but did tell us that the automaker is taking a good, long look at producing Black editions for more of its models, and perhaps all of them. This is a company that moves quickly, and the current lineup may well soon feature a host of new model variants of both the Black and Magma kind.

The Genesis GV70 wagon (South Korea) | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A GV70 wagon! (but not for us)

In addition to the two models presented in Busan, we also had occasion to visit the Genesis Suji, or the first and largest of the Genesis Houses that have cropped up in recent years. While there was much to see, our eyes were quickly drawn to the GV70 shooting brake (wagon) sitting on the third floor of the multi-storey space.

Alas, there are no plans to bring that variant to North America any time soon. Genesis is not officially closing the book on the idea, but gave little reason for hope.

2025 Genesis G90 Black

2025 Genesis G90 Black edition | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis G90 Black edition, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis G90 Black edition, profile | Photo: Genesis

2025 Genesis G90 Black edition, interior | Photo: Genesis

The sharp-looking variant was first revealed virtually back in April, but nothing beats seeing a model like this in the flesh. The G90 executive sedan already features pretty attractive lines, which we were able to confirm all through our short week in South Korea, due to the sheer number of Genesis sedans present on the road, akin to the number of pickups you might see in Alberta, of Ioniq 5s to be found in Quebec, or Teslas pretty much anywhere.

But those lines and sharp design elements all pop that much more with the all-black-with-some-chrome-accents approach. The images tell the story best.

2026 Genesis Electrified G80

Presentation of the 2026 Genesis Electrified G80 in Busan | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A few months after the debut of the revised Genesis G80 (combustion engine model), comes the electrified version. The ICE-less model features the same lengthened wheelbase (130 mm more than before), which translates into increased passenger room in the second row especially. To wit, there are new reclining VIP seats in the back that feature leg rests. Extra extras include a button on the rear door for opening/closing it, as well as a memory function for the seat position.

The model we were shown, destined to the domestic Korean market, included other features like a power-raising window shade for the second row, new quilted accents on the doors and an update noise reduction system, as well as a power door for the charging port hidden in the front grille. It remains to be confirmed which goodies make it into the North American version still to be unveiled.

2026 Genesis Electrified G80 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Genesis Electrified G80, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Genesis Electrified G80, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Genesis Electrified G80, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2026 Genesis Electrified G80 gets improved capabilities | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Like the new gas-powered G80, this variant incorporates a three-spoke steering wheel, behind which we find a 27-inch LED display.

There are several other design elements that have been tweaked, among them the lower intake now with chrome-lined brackets, a smoother rear bumper and new chrome trim on the front end, the rear arches and at the back of the car. The new Electrified G80 also rides on new 19-inch wheels.

Another benefit of the stretched design for the reworked G80 is there’s room underfoot for a larger battery pack, now 95.4 kWh compared to 87.2 kWh previously. That will surely translate into greater range than the current G80’s 450 km.

The new Electrified G80 is set to launch in South Korea this coming August, but there’s no word yet on when Genesis plans to launch it in North America. The 2026 model-year designation does hint at a debut here next year, though.