The 2026 Honda Pilot isn't looking to revolutionize its category. Honestly, that’s not what’s expected of it. For this update, which has been anticipated for several months, Honda chose to refine its large SUV rather than reinvent everything. The result: a Pilot that is more mature, more coherent and better adapted to family needs.
Design of the 2026 Honda Pilot
Aesthetically, the changes are slight but visible if you look closely. The grille adopts bolder lines, the LED headlights are slimmer and the tailgate has been modernized with a new lighting signature. Honda is also adding new colours, including a Desert Bronze tint exclusive to the TrailSport version, as well as black 18-inch wheels to reinforce its rugged look.
Interior
On board, the evolution is more marked. The manufacturer is finally integrating a 12.3-inch touchscreen on certain trims, accompanied by a fully digital instrument cluster. Ergonomics remain faithful to the brand's habits — a point worth applauding — with the retention of physical controls for climate and customizable ambient lighting.
The family aspect remains at the heart of the Pilot: its three rows can accommodate up to eight occupants. According to Honda, the materials used are also softer to the touch.
Technology in the 2026 Honda Pilot
Driver assistance features have progressed thanks to a modernized Honda Sensing suite. Certain versions now feature a head-up display, and Honda is introducing a driver attention detection system based on biometric sensors. Revised emergency braking handles intersections better, while the ACE body structure gains rigidity.
Wireless connectivity for CarPlay and Android Auto is now standard; wireless charging and the Bose audio system are available depending on the trim level.
Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Pilot
Under the hood, there are no surprises. The naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 continues its run, without hybrid or turbo assistance for 2026. That said, Honda has improved the management of its i-VTM4 system, particularly for cornering and slippery roads. The suspension also benefits from recalibration and new hydraulic mounts aimed at smoothing out chassis reactions.
2026 Honda Pilot – Canadian pricing
No pricing has been announced for Canada yet, but it shouldn't be long.