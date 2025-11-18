The 2026 Honda Pilot isn't looking to revolutionize its category. Honestly, that’s not what’s expected of it. For this update, which has been anticipated for several months, Honda chose to refine its large SUV rather than reinvent everything. The result: a Pilot that is more mature, more coherent and better adapted to family needs.

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport | Photo: Honda

Design of the 2026 Honda Pilot

Aesthetically, the changes are slight but visible if you look closely. The grille adopts bolder lines, the LED headlights are slimmer and the tailgate has been modernized with a new lighting signature. Honda is also adding new colours, including a Desert Bronze tint exclusive to the TrailSport version, as well as black 18-inch wheels to reinforce its rugged look.

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport, interior | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport, seats | Photo: Honda

Interior

On board, the evolution is more marked. The manufacturer is finally integrating a 12.3-inch touchscreen on certain trims, accompanied by a fully digital instrument cluster. Ergonomics remain faithful to the brand's habits — a point worth applauding — with the retention of physical controls for climate and customizable ambient lighting.

The family aspect remains at the heart of the Pilot: its three rows can accommodate up to eight occupants. According to Honda, the materials used are also softer to the touch.

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport, multimedia screen | Photo: Honda

Technology in the 2026 Honda Pilot

Driver assistance features have progressed thanks to a modernized Honda Sensing suite. Certain versions now feature a head-up display, and Honda is introducing a driver attention detection system based on biometric sensors. Revised emergency braking handles intersections better, while the ACE body structure gains rigidity.

Wireless connectivity for CarPlay and Android Auto is now standard; wireless charging and the Bose audio system are available depending on the trim level.

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport, front | Photo: Honda

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Pilot

Under the hood, there are no surprises. The naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 continues its run, without hybrid or turbo assistance for 2026. That said, Honda has improved the management of its i-VTM4 system, particularly for cornering and slippery roads. The suspension also benefits from recalibration and new hydraulic mounts aimed at smoothing out chassis reactions.

2026 Honda Pilot – Canadian pricing

No pricing has been announced for Canada yet, but it shouldn't be long.

2026 Honda Pilot, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Pilot, wheel | Photo: Honda

