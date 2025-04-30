The updated 2026 Honda CR-V and its new TrailSport variant will be at Canadian dealerships soon; and good news for consumers, the model is built in Canada so not subject to tariffs.

2026 Honda CR-V – What’s new?

Honda first revealed news of the CR-V TrailSport variant back in January, but now we have new images and new details. The CR-V is also getting updates applying across the trim lineup, notably to the equipment included inside.

Now standard across the range is a 9-inch touchscreen inside, as well as wireless smartphone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Hybrid models get a new 10.2-inch multimedia screen for the dash. The Touring Hybrid model has Google integration for the infotainment system, and it rides on larger 19-inch wheels. And all hybrid variants feature bolder styling and elements like polished stainless steel exhaust finishers.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

Powertrains of the 2026 Honda CR-V

Performance-wise, AWD CR-V models get an improved version of the off-road traction management system, which is usable at speeds of 14 km/h or less. All hybrid models (including the TrailSport) have AWD via the dual-motor hybrid system that delivers, via a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, an output of 204 hp and 247 lb.-ft of torque.

Note that a FWD CR-V LX version is still being offered, which delivers more affordability to customers who want/need that. The LX and Sport models use a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque working with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, TrailSport badging | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport

In a bid to get in on the rugged-off-road-ready action, Honda is offering the compact SUV in TrailSport configuration, which it already does with the Ridgeline, Pilot and Passport models. Note that the CR-V Hybrid TrailSport is the automaker’s first TrailSport model to get its dual-motor hybrid system.

The Trailsport gets unique 18-inch wheels fitted with Continental all-terrain tires, special badging and a new Ash Green Metallic exterior finish also debuting with the Passport TrailSport. Inside we find more TrailSport badging, namely on the headrests and floor mats, as well as unique interior lighting near the floor, on the dash, on the console and on the doors.

Otherwise, though, the TrailSport gets no special treatment so its ground clearance is unchanged and it works with the same powertrain and suspension system as the regular CR-V models.

Buyers can choose a roof rack as an option.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, in profile | Photo: Honda

Versions of the 2026 Honda CR-V in Canada

- 2026 CR-V LX

- 2026 CR-V Sport

- 2026 CR-V Sport Hybrid

- 2026 CR-V TrailSport Hybrid

- 2026 CR-V EX-L Hybrid

- 2026 CR-V Touring Hybrid

2026 Honda CR-V pricing in Canada

Honda hasn’t announced pricing for Canada just yet, but that should be imminent since the 2026 CR-V is expected at dealership this spring. And as mentioned Honda takes pains to point out that all versions of the 2026 CR-V, including regular and hybrid models and the new TrailSport, are built in Canada. Can’t blame them for that…

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, front | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, on the trail | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, interior | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, rear seats | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, from above | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport, wheel | Photo: Honda