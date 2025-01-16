2026 Honda CR-V Getting TrailSport Version

Honda confirms it will present an updated version of its most popular model, the CR-V, this year. What's more, the new model offering will include a new TrailSport off-road variant. That configuration has sold well with other models in the Honda range.

The automaker says the changes for the TrailSport will add character, starting with a more rugged appearance. We don’t know yet what added features the model might inherit, though we have a precedent in the Passport TrailSport. That variant has a redesigned suspension, General Grabber off-road tires and steel skid plates.

The current-generation CR-V debuted for the 2023 model-year, so fairly recently, which means we can expect just mild changes for the 2026 edition. It’s expected the model will feature tweaked designs for the headlamps and lights, and probably a slightly updated overall look front and rear. Honda rarely makes major transformations, so continuity should be the order of the day here.

TrailSport image | Photo: Honda

The same goes for the naturally aspirated and hybrid powertrains, which should return unchanged. The first is a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 190 hp, the second a 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 204 hp.

On board, there will undoubtedly be some changes, but those should be minor.

All this comes on the heels of other excellent news shared by the company concerning its sales in 2024. In fact, Honda had a good year worldwide, with sales up 11 percent, led – no shock there - by SUVs, sales of which rose 16 percent. The CR-V sold for 402,791 units, also up 11 percent on 2023.

Honda also announced it will be presenting a redesigned version of the smaller HR-V at some point in 2025. Add the return of the Prelude this year, and we've got a busy year of new model introductions from Honda.