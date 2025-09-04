2026 Honda Prelude Presented for Canada

Honda has presented the 2026 Prelude for the Canadian market, in the form of details not previously shared.

The hybrid-electric sports coupe, conceived using several Civic Type R chassis components, also inherits the brand’s twin-motor hybrid-electric powertrain.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

Design of the 2026 Honda Prelude

The Prelude adopts a wide stance and is fitted with flush door handles for aerodynamic purposes. The Canadian offering includes three exterior colour, Winter Frost Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Rally Red.

To further optimize aerodynamics, the Prelude comes with a front under-spoiler and flat liftgate edge.

| Photo: Honda

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Prelude

That powertrain includes 2.0L Atkinson-cycle gas-engine as well as two electric motors; combined output comes in at 200 hp 232 lb-ft of torque. The model is fitted with Honda’s S+ Shift function, a direct-drive system that virtually delivers gear-shifting sensations.

From the Civic Type R, the new Prelude borrows the dual-axis strut front suspension, adaptive dampers (tuned differently) and 4-piston Brembo front calipers. Drivers can choose from four drive modes - Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual – each of which delivers different steering, damping, engine sound and powertrain response settings.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

Inside

The Prelude coupe has 2+2 seating (leather-trimmed sport seats are standard), with those in the front row staring at a 10.2-inch digital cluster on the left and a 9-inch HD touchscreen (with Google built-in) on the right; those are all standard. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, 8-speaker Bose audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless phone charger and Wi-Fi hotspot. The full Honda Sensing suite is also included, as is Honda’s Post-Collision Braking system.

The Canadian offering for the 2026 Prelude will be a simple one, consisting of just the one trim with all the bells and whistles, set to land at Canadian dealers late in 2025.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda