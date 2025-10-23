While the first units of the 2026 Honda Prelude are expected in Canadian dealerships by the end of the year, Auto123 has learned that its availability will be very limited.

Clearly, Honda is not aiming for a sales record with this model, which has been absent from the North American automotive market for nearly 25 years.

Auto123 contacted Honda Canada to find out the number of units allocated per dealership. Maxime Caron, Manager of Communications at Honda Canada, told us that Honda estimates “the initial available quantities to be similar to those of the Civic Type R."

That means most Honda dealerships in Canada will not receive more than one or two units of the new Prelude, since that was the case with the Civic Type R. Honda does not intend to generate significant sales volume with its new two-door car.

Caron also specified that Honda “has not communicated sales targets at this time. [...] In general, the quantities of products offered depend on several factors, including, among others, availability based on production capacity, the specifics of each market, and estimated demand. The quantities can certainly be adjusted in the future to meet demand. It will, however, be a car with a certain exclusivity!”

| Photo: Honda

From this, we understand that Honda is trying not to flood the market with the new Prelude, as Volkswagen may have done in 2024 with the Golf GTI and Golf R. It’s also worth keeping mind that high customer demand alone is not enough to increase a product's availability.

That said, the manufacturer does not seem closed to the idea of reviewing the quantities allocated to Canadian dealerships.

Other elements in common with the Civic Type R

The limited distribution of the 2026 Honda Prelude isn’t the only thing the new model has in common with the Civic Type R. Certain mechanical elements of the new Prelude are borrowed from the Civic Type R. This is the case, notably, for the dual-axis strut front suspension, adaptive dampers and four-piston aluminum Brembo front brake calipers. Note that their blue finish is exclusive to the Prelude.