For many fans of the genre, the return of the Honda Prelude for 2026 is excellent news. The sports coupe represents fresh blood for a lineup in need of it.

And this week, Honda made the news a little bit better, sharing details of a technical detail to do with the new Prelude. The automaker announced that the model will be fitted with the Civic Type R's dual-axis strut front suspension. This means its front configuration will be sportier than that of the Civic Si.

The standout quality of this suspension is that it manages to eliminate the torque steer normally felt with a front-wheel-drive car offering good power. With the 300-hp Civic Type R, torque steer is non-existent in a straight line and barely noticeable in turns.

| Photo: Honda

The Prelude will use the Civic Hybrid's 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, producing 200 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque. Which, with the Type R’s suspension, means that torque steer will be non-existent.

Here’s what else will be non-existent in the new Prelude: a three-pedal configuration. Honda promises an unconventional direct-drive transmission, as well as an S+ Shift driving mode for a better feel.

| Photo: Honda

Brembo brakes will also be part of the package with the Prelude, just like with the Honda Civic Type R.

Further details are sure to come in bits and pieces regarding the 2026 Prelude, set to be unveiled in full before the end of the current year.