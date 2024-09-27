Honda’s presentation of the reborn Prelude at the Japan Mobility Show made one of the bigger splashes of 2023. While that was a near-production coupe concept, specifications have since been kept secret. Cue speculation left and right. Now, we learn that the next Prelude could combine a 6-speed manual gearbox with a hybrid powertrain.

It’s widely expected the new sixth-generation Prelude is adopting the platform of the Honda Civic. Unlike the Civic, which is available as a five-door hatchback and a four-door sedan, the Prelude is retaining its two-door coupe body style, underlining its resolutely sporty DNA.

A manual gearbox for the hybrid?

Honda may offer a manual gearbox in conjunction with its e hybrid system, in addition to the often-criticized CVT transmission. If confirmed, the Prelude would become the first Honda model to offer a manual gearbox with a hybrid powertrain since the demise of the CR-Z. This hybrid system would combine a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors, similar to those found on the Civic and Accord e models. Such a configuration would enable the Prelude to offer solid performance while improving fuel efficiency over its non-hybrid rivals.

The Honda Prelude concept, at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The competition

In the two-door compact coupe segment, the only other models available are the Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ, both equipped with a manual gearbox option, and the more luxurious BMW 2 Series Coupe. All these vehicles are powered by non-hybrid gas engines. There are also rumours of a possible return of the Toyota Celica, with a new 2.0L turbo engine, available with manual or automatic transmission.

Start of production and launch date

The production version of the Honda Prelude is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025. Official confirmations have already been made for the Japanese and European markets, and we can expect North America will follow, especially since Honda presented the concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2023.