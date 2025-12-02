Mazda Canada has announced details to do with the 2026 CX-30. Those include pricing and a rundown of the (few) new features introduced to the offering.

| Photo: Mazda

2026 Mazda CX-30 – What’s new?

Most noteworthy is the addition of two Kuro editions to the lineup. The GS Kuro version offers all the equipment included with the GS version plus the following elements: black roof rails, gloss black Mazda emblems and 18-inch alloy wheels with a gloss black finish.

The equipment also includes:

- grey suede-like trim

- light grey stitching and white leatherette seats

- glass power moonroof

- power-adjustable driver's seat

- 2-position memory system

- auto-dimming rearview mirror

- keyless entry

The GT Kuro version, unlike the GS Kuro which is powered by the naturally aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, inherits the turbocharged engine. It’s recognizable by elements such as the 18-inch black alloy wheels and Jet Black mirrors, and inside by features such as:

- White leatherette seats

- Light grey stitching and Grey Leganu trim

- 12-speaker premium Bose audio system

- Mazda online navigation

- Amazon Alexa integration

New shock absorbers to increase comfort

Among the changes found across the entire lineup are new shock absorbers, brought in to increase the level of comfort.

2026 Mazda CX-30 | Photo: Mazda

2026 Mazda CX-30 – Canadian pricing

The Mazda CX-30 resists inflation, as the base MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) remains unchanged for 2026 at $29,300. At the top of the range, the GT Kuro Turbo version is priced of $41,350.

Here is the complete price list for the 2026 Mazda CX-30:

• 2026 CX-30 GX - $29,300

• 2026 CX-30 GS - $32,200

• 2026 CX-30 GS Kuro - $34,400

• 2026 CX-30 GT - $38,200

• 2026 CX-30 GT Turbo - $40,600

• 2026 CX-30 GT Kuro Turbo - $41,350

The 2026 CX-30 is expected imminently at Mazda dealerships in Canada. It is once again being assembled in Salamanca, Mexico, in case you were wondering about tariff issues. There are none.

| Photo: Mazda

| Photo: Mazda

| Photo: Mazda