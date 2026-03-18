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Hyundai Dropping V6 Engine, Adding Black Ink Styling for 2027 Palisade… in South Korea

2027 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea) | Photo: Hyundai
  • EPA Category: Midsize SUV
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    Derek Boshouwers
     The Korean automaker is forsaking the V6 engine in its three-row SUV

    Hyundai is planning some changes for its Palisade, with the early evidence being some new elements coming to the 2027 edition of its three-row SUV in its home country of South Korea.

    In fact, as reported by the Korean Car Blog, Hyundai is skipping the 2026 model-year for the Palisade in Korea altogether – and it’s not from lack of sales, which have continued to climb steadily since the model’s inception. 

    Instead, Hyundai is focusing on the revised 2027 model. Those changes will include new black-focused “Black Ink” exterior styling elements and new powertrains set to deliver more power. In Korea, it means the V6 engine will be dropped in favour of new 2.5L turbo and hybrid engines. We expect as well that many of the changes are intended to carry the model further upscale, as part of Hyundai’s continuing strategy of transitioning from a value-oriented brand to one more ready to compete in the premium segments.

    | Photo: Hyundai

    Black Ink
    The Korean market will thus receive a Black Ink edition of the 2027 Palisade, likely available with the top-end Calligraphy variant. We’ve seen Hyundai remove chrome in favour of black elements on other models with recent refreshes, so this would be a continuation of that. The new Palisade will thus get gloss black finishes across the grille, window trim and door handles, as well as on the wheels. The goal is to create a more sophisticated look for the SUV as it seeks to start putting a dent in sales of equivalent Cadillac, Land Rover and even Genesis SUVs.

    Autoblog points out that Hyundai previously offered the Palisade SUV with such black-focused styling in 2024, but only for the Australian market.

    Changes under the hood
    Aside from aesthetic changes, Hyundai also plans substantial modifications under the hood, at least in South Korea. The 287-hp naturally aspirated V6 is going away, to be replaced by a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 281 hp. There’s another option as well, a hybrid powertrain that will deliver 334 hp of combined output.

    | Photo: Hyundai
    Derek Boshouwers
    Derek Boshouwers
    Automotive expert
    • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
    • More than 50 test drives in the past year
    • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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