The Hyundai Palisade, flagship of the Korean brand, is getting a makeover for 2026. With a refined design, hybrid options and a unique optional 9-seat configuration, it promises to broaden its audience.

We had already seen images of the version to be marketed in South Korea. This week, details of the SUV's specifications were shared online. In particular, we learn that Hyundai is putting aside the V6 engine and will only offer versions with a 4-cylinder engine on the Korean market.

Also of note: the offer will include a hybrid powertrain.

This information applies to the model intended for its domestic market, so information for North America could differ on certain points, perhaps even to the point of keeping a V6 option here. Time will tell.

Revised design for a more upscale look

For 2026, the Hyundai Palisade adopts a squarer, more upscale style, evoking the lines of a Range Rover. With a length of 5060 mm, 65 mm longer than the previous model, this SUV gains in stature.

Dimensions

- Length: 5060 mm

- Width: 1980 mm

- Height: 1805 mm

- Wheelbase: 2970 mm (+70 mm)

Inside, the cabin is increasingly reminiscent of Genesis models, with high-end materials, wood accents and ambient lighting giving a more premium feel.

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), in profile | Photo: Hyundai

Goodbye V6, hello hybrid

With the abandonment of the 3.8L V6 engine, Hyundai is aligning itself with current trends towards electrification and energy efficiency. Two options are available for the Korean model:

- 2.5L turbocharged petrol engine - 277 hp, 311 lb-ft of maximum torque

- Hybrid configuration - combined output of 330 hp, and an estimated total range of over 1,000 km thanks to a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery.

Safety and technological innovations

The 2026 Palisade introduces Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), a first for a Hyundai SUV. This system adjusts body movements according to navigation data.

On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with numerous driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance.

Arrival in Canada

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is expected to arrive on the North American market as a 2026 model by the end of 2025. We expect to learn more about the Canadian offering in the coming weeks and months.