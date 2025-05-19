• Auto123 headed to Michigan to see, poke and prod the revised new 2026 Infiniti QX60 up close and in person.

Wixon, MI – The 2026 Infiniti QX60 will carry some weight on its shoulders when it debuts on the market this summer. The premium brand will be looking to its middle-child SUV to help it grow momentum in the North American market after some tough headwinds in recent years.

That process started with the revision of the larger QX80 SUV, sales of which have rebounded on the continent. But it will take the contributions of the three-row midsize crossover QX60 to allow Infiniti to make meaningful progress. Hence the mid-cycle refresh it is receiving for 2026.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Infiniti QX60 – What’s new?

There are two main components to the SUV’s updates: exterior styling and the interior, now more upscale and technologically up to date.

The design changes notably bring the model into closer alignment with Infiniti’s current design language, for which the QX80 is Exhibit A.

Note as well that a new Sport trim joins the range this year.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Infiniti QX60

It starts at the front with a redesigned front fascia and new grille with vertical slats, so no more mesh pattern as seen on the outgoing model. On it sits a new 3D version of the brand’s logo, that will make its way through the brand’s lineup in short order.

The front bumper has also been updated in the interests of freshness and modernity; its design has been simplified and it is intended to emit more mass and presence on the road. On either side of the grille we find modified DRLs featuring a welcome light pattern. All versions of the 2026 QX60 will ride on 20-inch wheels with new designs.

On the sides, gone are the chrome elements in favour of a more body-colour approach, in a bid to create more of a discreet refinement appeal.

The bid to simplify continues out back, with a modified lower bumper with a simplified, cleaner design that places more focus on the taillamps.

Every exterior colour choice for the 2026 QX60 comes in combination with a black roof, by the way. And there are two new colours debuting with the model this year: Pearl White and Deep Emerald Green, which offers a more matte look.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, rear light | Photo: Infiniti

Autograph version

This range-topping trim will come with several style and design tweaks to up the ante, such as dark-chrome framing around the grille and Infiniti lettering on the hatch, also in dark chrome. Autograph lettering, meanwhile, sits discreetly by the rear quarter windows.

Sport version

This is new for 2026, essentially as the replacement for the now-discarded Black Edition, and while it has the same powertrain and output as other trims, it does have a few distinguishing features like its own, more aggressive grille, a small spoiler on the front bumper, unique wheel design and dark matte chrome on the ‘letter-less’ rear three-quarter windows.

It can be had with a two-tone finish (so with the black roof) or in one solid colour (of which there are four to choose from). Seats are in semi aniline leather.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior of the 2026 Infiniti QX60

Inside, the overall cabin design is not outrageously different – we once again find dual 12.3-inch screens – but premium materials are more abundant.

The offering includes a new two-tone gray interior, one of three interior colour choices in all. Other QX60 variants get their own colours: Pure features black lacquer, Luxe silver metallic weave, Sport and Sensory grades black open pore ash wood.

Sport version

The new Sport trim comes with a second-row bench seat so can accommodate 7. The Sport comes in an exclusive new interior finish, navy blue and black with light contrast stitching.

Autograph version

Again here, the Autograph version works hard to justify the higher pricing that will be attached to it. It comes standard, as mentioned, with middle-row captain’s chairs for a 6-person configuration. The dashboard features unique open-pore ash wood.

Seats in this version are quilted.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, seating | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, driver data screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 Infiniti QX60

The infotainment system accessed on the aforementioned screens has been updated, and natural voice recognition and Google Built In are both included.

New features include a 3D camera system that allows for virtual viewing the entire area around the vehicle, a new Klipsch audio system with four additional speakers including ones on the driver’s head rest. In fact, phone calls and navigation voice commands can be set to come in to the driver solely via those head rest speakers. Audio speakers in the second row can also be turned off separately.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Infiniti QX60

Given that the 2025 QX60 already saw the replacement of the previous V6 engine with a more efficient 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque, this is what the 2026 is getting. It is paired with a 9-speed auto transmission and, in Canada, all-wheel drive across all trims.

There is for 2026 no hybrid option available for the QX60, which is shame. Infiniti’s representatives explained that the extra cost associated with introducing a hybrid system would pull the model out of the pricing range the brand wants, and that its customers are willing to accept.

They argued further that the efficient 4-cylinder engine delivers fuel economy essentially the same as that of a light-hybrid powertrain. They did not, however, have fuel consumption figures for the new model to share with us just yet.

Maximum towing capacity is set at 6,000 lb.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Infiniti QX60 versions and pricing in Canada

- 2026 QX60 Pure

- 2026 QX60 Luxe

- 2026 QX60 Sport

- 2026 QX60 Sensory

- 2026 QX60 Autograph

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the Canadian market; that should happen in the coming weeks as launch date approaches.

The final word

There’s little argument that this new QX60 is improved in every important way compared to the outgoing model. We'll know more about it when we drive it. A hybrid model would have been welcome, and there may well be one in the future. It’s just that now would have been a good time, given current market trends towards pluggable ICE SUVs.

Note that Infiniti is also developing on producing an adjunct to the QX60, the QX65 crossover coupe. Expected to debut in the coming months, the QX65 will present itself as a sportier, two-row alternative to its sibling. We’ll see if it gets the powertrain to match those ambitions.