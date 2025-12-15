• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the Infiniti QX60 2026.

Franklin, TN - Can a vehicle be unlucky? Good question. It does seem to be the case for the 2026 Infiniti QX60. You can’t help the impression that bad luck follows it around like a dog hounding the mailman. The brand behind it continues to struggle for relevance, the model is the beneficiary of a questionable powertrain choice, U.S. tariffs have blindsided it - the QX60 does not have an easy life.

During our recent trek down to Tennessee to drive the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV, Auto123 slipped behind the wheel of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 for a short test drive. Here are our first impressions.

2026 Infiniti QX60 - What's new?

If you park a 2026 QX60 next to a 2025 model, good luck spotting the differences. Last year, Infiniti brought a few new features to its three-row luxury midsize SUV. Namely, the V6 was removed (we'll come back to that!) and a Black Edition trim was born.

| Photo: G.Goyer

For 2026, that Black Edition is essentially replaced by the Sport trim. The model also gets minor aesthetic updates.

As mentioned, the QX60 has also been a victim of the tariff crisis pitting the U.S. against the rest of the world. How so? The QX60 is manufactured at Nissan’s Smyrna plant in Tennessee and a customs duty is imposed on the vehicle when it’s imported into Canada. Infiniti actually suspended QX60 imports to Canada this year, before resuming imports in October.

In the process, the automaker is absorbing a large part of the loss. So, why do it? Mainly, so that Canadian dealers have more than one vehicle to sell. That would be the QX80, which costs more than $112,000. Recall that Infiniti axed both the QX50 and QX55.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 – 7.0/10

As the images show, the 2026 QX60 inherits a new grille and redesigned bumpers. This gives it a look inspired by the QX80, the brand's full-size luxury SUV.

In addition to two new shades (Deep Emerald green and Silky Pro white) added to the catalog, the selection of 20-inch wheels has been revised.

In terms of design, the QX60 isn’t unattractive. It’s not polarizing or funny looking. The styling is decent. It’s not ‘fall in love at first sight’ gorgeous, but it’s not hateable either.

In terms of image, the problem with the QX60 is not the QX60 itself. It’s the brand that has to re-burnish its image, in fact it must be completely rebuilt. That is a long and tedious process. But while some dealers have thrown in the towel, Nissan isn’t giving up on its luxury brand.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Interior of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 – 8.0/10

The cabin is definitely one of the QX60's strengths. The environment is both spacious and comfortable in the first and second rows. We particularly appreciated the colour scheme inside. Indeed, in the model tested, blue is prominent. It pairs well with the other black elements found inside as well as the white paint on the bodywork.

For too long, the industry has settled for providing drab and boring interiors. We welcome cabins with a touch of colour - when everything is well executed.

That said, although the QX60 is more luxurious than its Nissan equivalent, the separation remains too weak for our taste. As is the case with many three-row midsize SUVs, access to the third row remains difficult and comfort there is minimal. If you plan to use the third row of your new SUV regularly, you’re probably better off with the QX80, which is, yes, more expensive, but it’s also more spacious. Otherwise, several alternatives elsewhere are available.

| Photo: G.Goyer

It should be noted that the Autograph trim, positioned at the top of the range, is only available with captain's seats in the second row. Which of course reduces capacity to six occupants, and which forces the use of the third row as soon as you’re five or more on board. In other trims, there’s a three-seat bench seat in the second row.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

Technology of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 - 7.5/10

The 2026 QX60 offers nothing revolutionary, but it doesn’t embarrass itself either. In the centre of the dashboard you find a 12.3-inch touchscreen, to its left a digital data display of the same size. Generally speaking, operation is quite easy.

A Klipsch audio system as well as Google Assistant are offered.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrain of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 – 6.0/10

As mentioned, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 offers too little added value compared to the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder from which it is derived, and that’s not helped by what’s under the hood. And that is a 2.0L 4-cylinder VC-Turbo, which replaced the 3.5L V6 engine for 2025 and is back to once again underpower the SUV.

Unconvincing with the former QX50 and QX55, this engine is even less prepared to handle the bigger, heavier and bulkier QX60. It produces 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque, and even the short duration of our test drive was enough to confirm its unsuitability for a supposedly luxury SUV of this size.

To add insult to injury, it turns out that Nissan has decided to keep its V6 engine under the hood of the Pathfinder for one more year, so is not adopting this turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, at least not yet.

Fuel consumption

The test drive behind the wheel of the 2026 QX60 was too short to allow for measuring fuel consumption achieved. But know that Natural Resources Canada’s official combined consumption rating is 9.9L/100 km (10.9L/100 km city and 8.7L/100 km highway).

These figures are lower than the ratings for the Pathfinder. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if the real-world ratings for the QX60 are higher than those announced, given that it’s underpowered. The QX60's powertrain is often forced to work hard.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Driving the 2026 Infiniti QX60 – 7.0/10

Given the unimpressive performance of the QX60's powertrain, you won't be surprised to learn that the driving experience is not exhilarating. Not only is the engine a bit lacking and poorly suited to this type of vehicle, we found the transmission slow to react. With such a small engine, it often has to downshift to accelerate quickly. The 9-speed automatic transmission is slow and doesn’t serve the engine well. At least, the drive is quite smooth.

The final word

Among midsize SUVs, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 is competitively priced. Problem is, the added value it offers compared to the Pathfinder is just too slight. Note that there’s a price difference of more than $8,800 between the best-equipped Pathfinder and the entry-level Infiniti QX60 Luxury, which is the entry-level version.

This difference seems difficult to justify, knowing that the Infiniti brand only projects a mild glimmer of sparkle compared to other luxury brands that are much more dazzling. Not to mention the fact that we prefer the Pathfinder's V6 engine, which is much more appropriate.

2026 Infiniti QX60 competitors

- Acura MDX

- Buick Enclave

- Cadillac XT6

- Genesis GV80

- Lexus TC

- Volvo XC90