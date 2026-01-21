• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Infiniti QX60.

The Infiniti QX60 has never lacked for space or comfort. On the other hand, it has long suffered from an unflattering image, marked by outdated technology, a stale multimedia interface and, above all, a CVT transmission that was, let’s face it, downright unappealing.

The 2026 model-year marks a clear turning point. Infiniti has given the SUV a mid-cycle refresh that goes quite some way beyond giving it a new coat of paint. The automaker refined the design, thoroughly modernized the technological environment and confirmed a coherent repositioning in the face of fierce competition. The new Sport version that we drove for a wintertime week embodies well the intention to turn the page.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport – What’s new?

Aesthetically and technologically, then, this new QX60 is a much different beast than before. Although the platform remains unchanged, Infiniti has injected a welcome dose of modernity. The big news is the abandonment of the V6 in favour of the 4-cylinder VC-Turbo engine across the entire range, as well as the native integration of Google into the infotainment system.

The star of the day is the Sport version. Positioned just above the Luxe trim, it is distinguished by a darkened finish: a specific grille, black wheels, and dark accents. This is the QX60 going to the "dark side," but with a certain elegance.

This Sport version fits into the lineup between the Luxe and Autograph trims. While it brings no mechanical changes, it plays a crucial role: modernizing the QX60's image to make it more consistent with its price positioning.

| Photo: Infiniti

Design of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport – 8.5/10

The transformation is a success. The QX60 Sport adopts a resolutely darker approach with its distinctive grille, gloss black accents, dark chrome, and 20-inch black wheels. The result is more serious, more prestigious, and much less conservative than before.

Without falling into gratuitous aggression, Infiniti gives the QX60 an assertive visual presence, in line with current expectations in the luxury intermediate SUV segment.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The cabin remains one of the model's strong points. Perceived quality is up, materials are judiciously chosen, and the assembly inspires confidence. The Sport-specific upholstery adds a contemporary touch without sacrificing comfort.

Good news: Infiniti retains physical controls for essential functions. A simple decision, but one that has become too rare in the industry.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport – 9.0/10

This is likely where the evolution is most striking. The native integration of "Google Built-In" radically transforms the onboard experience. Between Google Maps navigation, an efficient voice assistant, and seamless updates, the QX60 finally catches up with the competition.

The driver assistance systems are comprehensive and well-calibrated without being intrusive. Special mention goes to the camera with the "invisible hood" view, which is surprisingly useful in urban environments. Finally, the Klipsch audio system offers solid and consistent sound quality throughout the cabin.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport– 7.5/10

Under the hood sits the automaker’s 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-cylinder engine with variable compression, developing 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque.

Technically, the solution is interesting. In daily driving, the engine is smooth and offers enough torque to move the three-row SUV without stress. On the other hand, purists will miss the sound, which is less noble than that of the old V6. This engine doesn't seek to seduce through emotion, but through consistency, and it performs significantly better than the old mechanics paired with the CVT.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport – 8.0/10

Let’s be clear off the bat - the word "Sport" here refers to an aesthetic signature and not to increased driving dynamics.

Acceleration remains adequate for the intended use. The engine responds well in most situations, though the turbo management sometimes leaves something to be desired. A delay is noticeable during hard acceleration; that mechanical hesitation can be annoying when immediate power is needed for a pass.

Road behaviour is stable, reassuring and predictable. Body roll is present in corners but remains well-controlled for a vehicle of this size. The all-wheel drive, standard in Canada, is the true highlight of the chassis. Tested in the middle of a snowstorm, the QX60 showed impeccable stability, offering a total sense of security despite precarious conditions. Braking is powerful, though it requires a short adjustment period due to a fairly sharp bite.

Fuel consumption

The results were higher than anticipated. At the end of our 400-km test, consumption stabilized around 13.0L/100 km. This is disappointing for a 4-cylinder engine intended to be more economical than the old V6.

Officially, Infiniti announces 10.9L/100 km in the city, 8.8L on the highway, and 9.9L combined. Winter clearly took its toll on the model's energy efficiency.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Infiniti QX60 - Canadian pricing

• 2026 QX Luxe: $66,945

• 2026 QX Sport: $69,945

• 2026 QX Autograph: $80,945

Your questions about the 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport

Is the QX60 Sport more powerful than the other versions?

No. The difference is essentially aesthetic.

Is the QX60's third row actually usable?

Yes, for children or teenagers. For adults, it's suitable for short trips.

What is the QX60's towing capacity?

Up to 2,722 kg (6,000 lb); an excellent figure for the category.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport is not a sporty SUV, but it is a noticeably improved vehicle, freed from the compromises that harmed its reputation in the past. The progress is clear: better technology, a more consistent driving experience and a modernized design. Infiniti hasn’t ripped up its formula, but it corrected it intelligently. For those who had crossed the QX60 off their list, this 2026 model clearly deserves a second chance.

