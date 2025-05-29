Jeep Confirms 2026 Cherokee Arriving in Late 2025

Jeep has confirmed that the next-generation 2026 Cherokee will indeed debut before the end of 2025. Recall that the Cherokee disappeared from Jeep’s catalog a few years ago, leaving a hole in the lineup where a compact SUV should be.

During a week that saw former Jeep boss Antonio Filosa take over the reigns of Stellantis, the company released a couple of images to mark today’s announcement.

What we know so far

We don't have a lot of information at the moment, but we do know that the Cherokee has been completely redesigned. Most importantly, it will offer a hybrid powertrain, which will allow it to better compete with its rivals in the market.

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf made his pitch for the returning, but very much updated model:

“This is a historic year for the Jeep brand, with more product, innovation, choice and standard content for customers than ever before. The all-new Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream line up.”

2026 Jeep Cherokee | Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

The images shared today show a Cherokee of a squarer shape and featuring lines fundamentally different than the previous-generation model. We can expect to find several variants in the offering, including a Trailhawk version designed for off-road driving.

Powertrains of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

We'll have to see about the powertrains. In addition to the hybrid version, already a very good thing, we can also hope for a plug-in hybrid (4xe) variant. We'll see how far the executives push the envelope with this new iteration.

More details to come.