With the transformed Jeep Cherokee just beginning to arrive at Canadian dealerships, official fuel consumption ratings have been announced for what is, remember, an exclusively hybrid model.

The official data provided by Natural Resources Canada shows a 6.3L/100 km rating, a remarkably efficient result for the new hybrid technology integrated under the hood of the sixth-generation Cherokee.

Recall that Jeep removed the Cherokee from its lineup at the end of the 2023 model-year. It’s only this year that it returns, transformed and reconstructed by the manufacturer. The models' standard hybrid powertrain includes a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbo engine and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 210 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque.

| Photo: Jeep

From 9.8 to 6.3L/100 km combined

According to data provided by Natural Resources Canada, the new 2026 Jeep Cherokee consumes only 6.3L/100 km in combined driving. In the city, that drops to 6.1L/100 km; it climbs to 6.7L/100 km on the highway.

Those figures are significantly lower than those of the previous-generation Cherokee, even when it was powered by the 4-cylinder engine. Per Natural Resources Canada, a 2023 Cherokee equipped with the 2.4L engine consumed 9.8L/100 km in combined driving.

The new Jeep Cherokee and the Toyota RAV4 share several similarities, for starters that they’re both back updated and improved, and with fully electrified lineups. (The segment-leading RAV4 has featured hybrid technology for several years now, but the non-hybrid option is now off the table). And the new Cherokee’s consumption figures place it very close to the Toyota. In its Woodland trim, the RAV4 consumes exactly 6.2L/100 km combined, according to Natural Resources Canada. For the base LE trim, the rating is lower, at 5.5L/100 km combined.

Auto123 is heading to California next month for a first test drive of the new 2026 Jeep Cherokee. Stay tuned for our first driving impressions of the SUV.