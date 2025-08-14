2026 Jeep Cherokee Getting 1.6L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine

We recently got to see the first images of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee, courtesy of images shared by the manufacturer. This week, the manufacturer shared some information regarding the SUV on its website, more specifically about its powertrain.

The new generation of the Cherokee will be equipped with a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and its configuration will be hybrid. All-wheel drive will be standard. The combined fuel consumption is announced at 6.2L/100 km.

That rating makes it competitive with rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid. We don’t know the powertrain's output at the moment, but we can imagine something fairly substantial given the towing capacity, announced at 3,500 lb.

| Photo: Jeep

Pour le rouage aux quatre roues, le Cherokee 2026 va hériter du système Active Drive I 4x4 de Jeep, qui sera d’office à travers la gamme. Les variantes anticipées seraient les Laredo, Limited, Overland et Trailhawk, en plus de la version de base. Évidemment, puisque l’information est sortie du côté américain, il faut être prudents en ce qui a trait à la dotation canadienne.

Le Jeep Cherokee 2026 devrait être commercialisé avant la fin de l’année, ce qui signifie qu’une présentation officielle est imminente, et que les premiers essais médiatiques du modèle ne devraient pas être très loin.