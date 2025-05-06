The first images of the 2026 Jeep Compass appeared online yesterday, and shortly after, the company officially presented the revised new edition of the SUV. A glaring omission during the reveal? Any mention of the North American market.

Motor 1 reported today that after contacting Stellantis to find out the reason for the omission, the company confirmed that the Compass’ continued existence in North America is not a sure thing. While there was no direct mention of U.S. import tariffs, it’s not hard to posit those as the reason for the uncertainty.

“As we navigate today’s dynamic environment, Stellantis continues to reassess its product strategy in North America to ensure it is offering customers a range of vehicles with flexible powertrain options to best meet their needs. As a result, the company is temporarily pausing work on the next-generation Jeep Compass, including activities at the Brampton Assembly Plant.” - Stellantis spokesperson, to Motor 1

The 2026 Jeep Compass, front | Photo: Jeep

The 2026 Compass is due next year, with production expected to take place at the Ontario plant that will be back in operation after a shutdown for modernization work. That plant previously handled production of the old Dodge Charger and Challenger, as well as the Chrysler 300. The refitting work was necessary to allow for production of the new Compass.

But with tariffs now imposed on vehicles entering the U.S. from Canada, the company is clearly reassessing whether it should market the Compass in the U.S. and Canada at this point.

Stellantis has nonetheless confirmed that the investments announced in Brampton, in the order of $3.6 billion CAD, are continuing.

It’s a sign of these unique and upside-down times that the new Compass can now be ordered in Europe, while in North America, it could be withdrawn from the market, at least temporarily.

What’s more, the Compass was the brand's third best-selling product in the United States last year, with 111,697 units in 2024, a 16% increase compared to 2023. Since the beginning of the year, it has been closely following the company's top two sellers, the Cherokee and Wrangler. It seems inconceivable that the next edition of the Compass might skip North America, but that’s where we are.