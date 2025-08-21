• Jeep introduces the 2026 Cherokee as the compact SUV returns to the lineup.

The Jeep Cherokee is making its return to the U.S. automaker's lineup after a short absence. The SUV left the scene in 2023, but it’s now set to re-enter the North American market for the 2026 model-year with a completely revised design, a new platform and an exclusively hybrid powertrain.

The new Cherokee thus regains its position between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee in the brand's SUV lineup. Among its direct competitors we find the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Ford Bronco Sport.

| Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

Visually, the 2026 Cherokee marks a departure from the previous generation. The design is boxier, with sharper and straighter lines, drawing inspiration from older Cherokee models. The SUV is longer, taller and wider than its predecessor. It adopts square LED headlights and taillights inspired by the "Jerry Can" design.

Inside, cargo space has been increased by 30 percent compared to the previous model.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

For all that, the main new feature of the 2026 Cherokee sits under the hood. The SUV will be equipped with a standard hybrid powertrain, a first for Stellantis in North America. The system includes a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbo engine and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 210 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque.

This powertrain will offer an estimated range of over 800 km and a projected combined fuel consumption of 6.4L/100 km.

In terms of capabilities, the vehicle comes standard with the Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 system and the Selec-Terrain traction management system. It offers 8 inches (204 mm) of ground clearance and a towing capacity of 3,500 lb (1,587 kg).

Technology

As standard, each version of the 2026 Cherokee is getting a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen with the Uconnect 5 system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Owners will benefit from over 140 safety features, including standard Active Driving Assist (Level 2), blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

| Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Cherokee – Pricing in Canada

Jeep confirmed the new Cherokee will be assembled at Stellantis’ plant in Toluca, Mexico. The model will thus not be immune to U.S. tariffs imposed on imported vehicles. On the other hand, Jeep will be able to bring the model into Canada without having to pay retaliatory Canadian tariffs imposed on vehicles imported from the U.S.

The Limited and Overland versions will arrive at dealerships at the end of 2025. The base and Laredo versions will follow in early 2026. Here is the Canadian pricing, without (and with) fees included:

• 2026 Cherokee – $35,000 ($36,995)

• 2026 Cherokee Laredo – $38,000 ($39,995)

• 2026 Cherokee Limited – $40,500 ($42,495)

• 2026 Cherokee Overland – $44,000 ($45,995)

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep