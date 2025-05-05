• The first images of the 2026 Jeep Compass have surfaced online.

Among the automakers identified as needing to turn things around in the next few years, Jeep makes any short list. The Stellantis brand saw sales plummet in 2024, for the sixth consecutive year. The company sold nearly 600,000 vehicles last year – a not insignificant total – but that’s an unhealthy drop from the million units its was selling annually before the pandemic.

Changes within the lineup haven’t all panned out, reliability has been an issue with sone models, and the dramatic price increases applied to models that weren’t cheap to begin with haven’t helped matters. The brand has even acknowledged that it went overboard with pricing, in some cases.

One of the models that could help the brand bounce back - if quality and reliability are up to par, and if the price is right - is the Compass. The subcompact SUV has always enjoyed some popularity, and its redesign will bring a breath of fresh air to the model range. That redesign is coming for 2026, and following a recent teaser image, the first images of the model have now leaked online.

2026 Jeep Compass, in profile | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Compass, three-quarters rear | Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Compass

The images were posted by Brazilian outlet Quatro Rodas (Four Wheels), and they correspond to the teaser that Jeep had shared. It confirms the new Compass has sporting a squarer, more masculine look, more in line with the brand's larger models like the Cherokee.

2026 Jeep Compass, interior | Photo: Jeep

Inside, the redesign looks to be comprehensive. Notably, the interior features a rotary knob for gear selection, rather than a more traditional selector, which frees up space on the centre console. The multimedia screen seems larger, and in front of the passenger seat sits a storage tray. The seats also look well-bolstered, and they have style with their two-tone approach.

Powertrains of the 2026 Jeep Compass

The new Compass is built on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, a structure that can accommodate different powertrains. Jeep says it will be available in electric, hybrid and gas-only configurations. What we don't know is which one(s) will be offered in North America.

Powertrains aside, we can expect a myriad of variants, including some like the Trailhawk that are designed for off-road driving.

There’s still uncertainty regarding where Jeep will build the next Compass. Reuters has reported that Stellantis put off renovating its Brampton, Ontario plant, where the versions of the Compass destined for the U.S. market were supposed to be produced. No surprise why - the U.S. administration’s tariffs are forcing companies to do fresh calculations.

Currently, the Compass is manufactured in Mexico, though shipments to the U.S. have ceased in due to tariffs. The versions of the next Compass for the European market are assembled in Italy.

Jeep Compass 2026, front | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Compass, rear | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Compass, in blue | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Compass, badging for electrified powertrain | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Compass, wheel | Photo: Jeep