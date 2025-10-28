Birmingham, MI – Jeep continues the renovation work on its lineup with the introduction of the updated 2026 Grand Cherokee, this just two weeks after the new 2026 Grand Wagoneer took its turn in the spotlight. Recall that the Stellantis brand is also bringing back the Cherokee in new-and-improved version in the coming months, as well as launching the long-promised Jeep Recon EV.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – What’s new?

Notable changes for the people mover include a new infotainment system and display, as well design tweaks. But the biggest deal is the introduction of an all-new Hurricane engine to the offering.

“The 2026 Grand Cherokee scales to every customer’s needs, offering a blend of surprising power from the all-new Hurricane turbo-four engine, true 4x4 capability and a suite of amenities designed to tackle both every day and extraordinary adventures for customers and their crew.” - Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, in profile | Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

No massive changes on tap in terms of the SUV’s exterior styling, save for an updated of the front end. The 7-slot grille is back but has been played with, and it’s accompanied by newly redesigned headlights. The rear fascia has been updated as well, as has some of the trim finishing.

The offering for the 2026 Grand Cherokee includes three new exterior colours to choose from, Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior | Photo: Jeep

Inside, the cabin is similarly recognizable but also recognizably updated. Most substantially, the 12.3-inch infotainment display is new and is accompanied by a 10.25-inch passenger display. Jeep has thrown in an (optional) 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and Active Driving Assist tech.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, three-quarters rear | Photo: Jeep

Powertrains of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Headlining the show is the all-new 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Hurricane engine. Output is pegged at 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Jeep touts a range of up to 814 km on a full tank with this block, and gives a towing capacity for the model of 2,812 kg (6,200 lb).

This engine is standard on Laredo Altitude models and up (see trim info below).

The other engine is of course the 3.6L Pentastar V6 (293 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque), standard on the base Laredo model. Towing capacity is the same as with the new Hurricane mill.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe variant uses a different 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine within a plug-in hybrid system delivering 270 hp ad 295 lb-ft of torque.

All configurations work with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – Canadian pricing

Canadian pricing for the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee has yet to be announced, but that should be coming soon with the SUV set to debut on the market before the end of this year.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, front | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee versions in Canada

The lineup has been streamlined with three variants making up the Canadian offering:

The Laredo includes the new 12.3-inch infotainment system, premium audio and, for the first time on this version, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain 4x4 system. The Laredo Altitude package adds more drive assist and safety tech (traffic sign recognition and intersection collision assist).

A new Laredo X trim is fitted with the existing 3.6L V6 engine, with standard features such as heated seat and steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate and wireless charging pad now included.

The Limited takes the Laredo that and adds standard Silver Silk exterior accents, leatherette upholstery, heated second-row seating, 9-speaker Alpine premium audio and ambient interior lighting. There are two packages that add more goodies:

- Limited Reserve – adds 20-inch black wheels, body-colour lower fasciae, dark exterior accents, dual-pane sunroof, Nappa leather seating, ventilated front seats, integrated off-road camera and digital rearview mirror.

– adds 20-inch black wheels, body-colour lower fasciae, dark exterior accents, dual-pane sunroof, Nappa leather seating, ventilated front seats, integrated off-road camera and digital rearview mirror. - Limited Altitude – adds a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The Summit tops the range and comes with:

• new Oak and Liquid Chrome interior accents

• Palermo leather seats

• suede headliner

• driver and passenger massaging seats

• Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system paired with an air suspension

• that 19-speaker McIntosh audio

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee L | Photo: Jeep

Note as well the return of the stretched Grand Cherokee L variant, available across the trim lineup, and which comes with its own set of additional standard features (third-row USB chargers, in all but the base Laredo model) and options (60/40, second-row bench seat).

And in case you’re wondering, the L version is longer than the non-L by 90 mm, its wheelbase greater by 127 mm.

There’s still more choice for potential buyers. The Grand Cherokee 4xe works with the plug-in hybrid system and it can be had in more off-road-ready Trailhawk trim.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, hood | Photo: Jeep

