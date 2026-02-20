Jeep Launches Whitecap Edition for 2026 Gladiator

Jeep is launching a Whitecap edition of the 2026 Gladiator. This comes after the U.S. brand introduced a similar Whitecap version for the Wrangler last December. As the name suggests, this edition features unique white visual features.

The debut of the 2026 Gladiator Whitecap is part and parcel of Stellantis’ “Convoy” strategy. Said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf, “As the second mission in our Convoy campaign, the Jeep Gladiator Whitecap acknowledges where we’ve been it offers a clear nod to Jeep heritage, rooted in 1941 and built for today’s adventurers who value authenticity, individuality and real capability. We continue to listen to our customers, and their feedback is guiding us toward offering more colors, more customization and more flexibility across the lineup.”

| Photo: Jeep

Distinctive white elements

Visually, the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Whitecap has several specific elements, including the hardtop and grille, a 1941 side decal and a hood decal, all finished in Bright White.

Starting at $995

The Whitecap appearance package will be available starting this spring. On Sahara, Rubicon X, and Mojave X trims, the Whitecap package is available for an additional $995. For the Rubicon and Mojave trims, the package is priced at $1,495.