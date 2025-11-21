Stellantis has announced updates for the 2026 Gladiator, among which is the addition of a Willys '41 edition.

The new version pays homage to the brand's military heritage, following the example of the Willys '41 edition of the Wrangler launched in 2025. It is specifically inspired by the Jeep Kaiser M715.

The Willys '41

This new version features an olive green colour, inscriptions on the sides of the hood and 17-inch steel wheels. It’s also equipped with steel bumpers and tires designed for mud. Inside, the beige seats match up well with the green elements.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Gladiator

Among the other changes to highlight for the new model-year, note that the Gladiator is equipped with updated hinges that allow the doors to be removed more easily and quickly.

On the Sport S version, all-terrain tires are now offered as an option. New colours are added to the existing palette: Reign Purple and Goldilock Ocre.

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Gladiator

Under the we find no changes to the 2026 Gladiator. The pickup continues to be powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, good for 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Six versions make up the catalog for 2026: Sport S, Willys, Mojave, Mojave X, Rubicon and Rubicon X.

| Photo: Jeep

And the 4xe plug-in hybrid model?

For now, the horizon shows no signs of a potential Gladiator 4xe version (equipped with plug-in hybrid technology). Recall that in 2024, Antonio Filosa, then head of Jeep and now CEO of Stellantis, had announced the arrival of a 4xe version of the Gladiator for the following year. We’re still waiting.

Recall that until now, the 4xe plug-in hybrid technology has found its way into the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

The 2026 Jeep Gladiator is assembled at the Toledo plant in Ohio. The MSRP for the Willys '41 model is $60,700, and the model is already available at Canadian dealerships.