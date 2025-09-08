Ford is revamping its 2026 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck lineup by introducing the STX version, which replaces the XLT model. This change makes the extended-range battery standard, which is a direct improvement over the outgoing model. The F-150 Lightning STX is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships in early 2026 with a starting price of $74,995.

How is it different from the F-150 Lightning XLT?

The transition from the F-150 Lightning XLT to the STX version is not just a name change; it's an upgrade to the basic equipment, designed in response to customer requests.

Range and power come standard: The main advantage of the STX is its standard extended-range battery, which is rated for 467 km. Previously, this battery was an expensive option on the XLT, which came standard with a lower range. Consequently, the STX has 536 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque — performance that was previously only available as an option on the XLT.

Enhanced off-road capabilities: The STX comes standard with F-150 Tremor running boards, new wheels with all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential for better traction.

STX logo - 2026 F-150 Lightning STX | Photo: Ford Canada

Unique features of the 2026 F-150 Lightning STX

The new model leads with a unique grille with blue accents and STX graphics on the hood and body. The interior features embroidered cloth seats, a heated steering wheel, and optional vinyl flooring for easy maintenance. Three new colours are available: Argon Blue, Marsh Gray and Ruby Red Metallic.

In terms of work capabilities, the pickup truck's utilitarian purpose remains intact. It has a maximum payload of over 2,000 lb (907 kg) and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 lb (4,536 kg).

2026 F-150 Lightning STX - on the gravel road | Photo: Ford Canada

2026 F-150 Lightning STX pricing in Canada

Version Engine Power Range (EPA estimate) Base price (CAD) F-150 Lightning STX Dual electric motor 536 hp 290 miles (467 km) 74 995 $

2026 F-150 Lightning STX - side view | Photo: Ford Canada

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

When will the 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX be available?

It's scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships in early 2026.

What is the announced range?

According to EPA estimates, the target range is 290 miles, ar about 467 km.

How much does the base model cost?

The starting retail price is $74,995 CAD.

What are the main new features?

The XLT is replaced by the STX, which makes the extended-range battery and 536-hp motor standard and adds off-road equipment.



2026 F-150 Lightning STX - front view | Photo: Ford Canada

Who are the competitors of the 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX?

The STX competes with a growing number of electric pickup trucks on the market, namely:

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ram 1500 REV

Rivian R1T

Tesla Cybertruck

2026 F-150 Lightning STX - rear view | Photo: Ford Canada

With the F-150 Lightning STX, Ford has simplified its lineup by offering the features that buyers wanted most as standard: an extended range and increased power. The model is a new key benchmark in the manufacturer's electric lineup and will be available in Canada in early 2026.