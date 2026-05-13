Jeep Unveils Canada-Exclusive Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392

Jeep introduced the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392 yesterday in Windsor, Ontario. The limited-run model is the seventh entry in the brand’s Twelve 4 Twelve series, a collection of 12 special editions released over 12 months to mark 85 years of Jeep heritage, and the first and presumably only one of the bunch that won’t be available south of the Canada-U.S. border.

A special Eh-dition

The Rocky Mountain 392 is built on the foundation of the Wrangler Moab 392. Under the hood lies the 6.4-litre HEMI V-8, good for a hardy elbows-up 470 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. Dubbed a special Eh-dition by Stellantis Canada CEO Trevor Longley, it comes equipped with a two-mode dual exhaust, allowing drivers to let the HEMI roar during a weekend rip or politely keep it quiet for the neighbours after a late-night beer league hockey game.

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Canadian-inspired design

The Rocky Mountain edition sports several CanCon details. The exterior features unique hoodside decals and body-colour fender flares. Inside the tailgate, a custom red swing gate plaque features a moose graphic and a specific set of coordinates pointing to a secret location within the iconic mountain range.

| Photo: Jeep

The interior pays homage to the Maple Leaf flag with black Nappa leather seats featuring red accent stitching and distinctive Dark Ruby Red seat belts. Perhaps the most significant addition is the standard Sky One-Touch Power Top — a full-length fabric roof that retracts at the touch of a button, providing instant open-air freedom.

Available colours include Bright White, Black, and Granite Crystal Metallic.

2026 Jeep Wrangler Rocky Mountain 392 – Pricing and availability in Canada

Jeep is positioning the Rocky Mountain 392 as a high-value proposition for Canadian customers. Priced at $96,505 ($99,995 including destination and fees), the vehicle is strategically priced just below the threshold of Canada’s federal luxury tax. Jeep points out that the package actually saves buyers money compared to a standard Moab 392, especially considering the added standard equipment like the power top.

This latest limited edition is expected to arrive at select Canadian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2026. While supply will by definition be limited, Jeep has yet to confirm the exact production numbers for this northern exclusive.