Los Angeles 2024: 2026 Kia Sportage Debuts

Los Angeles, CA – The 2026 Kia Sportage has just made its debut official appearance for North America. We’ve seen images of the model before, it having been introduced for the Korean market late last year, but now we get a much better view and more details.

The 2026 Kia Sportage, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Kia Sportage – What’s new?

For 2026, the popular compact SUV – which remains the brand’s top-selling model - is getting get a partial redesign, focusing mainly on design and styling tweaks as well updates and upgrades to the interior and equipment.

The 2026 Sportage will be available in an X-Line version, as we find in other models under the Kia banner. For the first time, that trim can be had with a hybrid configuration. Also new is the Sportage S Hybrid trim, although that one is not yet confirmed for Canada.

The powertrains of the non-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are the same, but the latter two have been tweaked for slightly more power.

The 2026 Kia Sportage, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Kia Sportage

The lines of the Sportage have been harmonized with those of the brand's other products, so we find up front a wider, more vertical grille. Surrounding it are the vertical daytime running lights typical of current Kia design. The front bumper has also been redesigned with a more angular air intake.

The X-Line gets its own front grille and a modified front bumper that sports larger elements and integrated fog lamps.

The rear fascia has been updated as well and now incorporate Kia’s now-trademark lighting design; daytime running lights are in amber and redesigned taillights in the so-called Star Maps motif.

The 17-, 18- and 19-inch wheels the new Sportage can be fitted with have new designs.

The 2026 Kia Sportage, interior | Photo: Kia

Inside

The interior sees some changes that help modernize the environment. Notably, there’s a new curved dual-screen display, and the steering wheel has been restyled with a two-spoke design.

For the rest, things remain relatively unchanged from the current model.

The standard audio system is from Harmon/Kardon.

Technology in the 2026 Kia Sportage

The new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit is accessible on a 12.3-inch LCD display, which is matched by a multimedia display of the same size. We find wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (standard on all trims), standard induction charging for smartphones, available 10-inch head-up display and a more advanced suite of drive assist functions. Kia Connect is offered on higher trims.

The 2026 Sportage will be equipped for over-the-air updates.

The 2026 Kia Sportage, in profile | Photo: Kia

Powertrains of the 2026 Kia Sportage

Output from the non-hybrid model’s 2.5L 4-cylinder remains the same at 187, working once again with an 8-speed auto transmission, in either FWD or AWD configuration. The powertrain of the FWD or AWD hybrid model offers a bit more punch (4 hp extra for 231, and 7 hp extra, respectively).

The PHEV, availably only in AWD configuration, works with the same 1.6L turbo as before but output climbs to 268 hp, or 7 more than before. Its electric motor has a capacity of 72 kW, its battery 13.8 kW. Range in electric mode is given et 55 km.

Drive modes include a new, standard Terrain mode (Snow, Mud, Sand).

Towing capacity of the regular Sportage is set at 2,500 lb, while with the HEV and PHEV it’s limited to 2,000 lb.

The 2026 Kia Sportage | Photo: Kia

Versions of the 2026 Kia Sportage

Right now, the trims announced in LA are for the American market, and there’s no confirmation yet that Canada will get all of them. Here’s what’s announced:

- Non-hybrid Sportage: LX, EX, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Line and X-Pro Prestige

- Sportage HEV: LX, EX, SX-Prestige and the new S and X-Line

- Sportage PHEV: X-Line and X-Line Prestige

The S Hybrid model features goodies like heated front seats, power driver’s seat and extra drive assist functionalities. That X-Line Hybrid, which we can’t imagine will not be sold in Canada, rides on 19-inch wheels and features a panoramic sunroof as well as a power liftgate.

For the rest, we’ll have to wait for trim and equipment confirmations from Kia Canada.

2026 Kia Sportage pricing in Canada

Also not confirmed yet for Canada is pricing for the 2026 Sportage. That should be announced as we get closer to the launch date of the model, expected at dealers in the second quarter of 2025.