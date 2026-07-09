The 2026 Mazda CX-5 has earned the Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This is the highest distinction awarded by the American organization. The announcement also marks a milestone for Mazda, bringing its total to 100 IIHS safety awards since the program's inception in 2008.

The CX-5 joins a growing list of Mazda models already recognized for the 2026 model-year. According to the manufacturer, eight vehicles in its current lineup have received the Top Safety Pick+ distinction this year.

Joining a decorated lineup

Prior to the addition of the 2026 CX-5, Mazda had already announced that several of its vehicles had been recognized by the IIHS. The list includes the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, the CX-30, the CX-70 (mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid) and the CX-90 (mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid).

The CX-5 remains a vital model for Mazda, particularly due to its enduring popularity in the compact SUV segment. It was completely redesigned for 2026 and has taken on heightened importance for the automaker since the CX-50 was discontinued in Canada as a result of recent tariff conflicts.

| Photo: Mazda

Stricter safety criteria

To qualify for the Top Safety Pick+ award in 2026, a vehicle must meet several rigorous requirements established by the IIHS. Among other benchmarks, it must achieve a Good rating in the small overlap front crash test, the updated moderate overlap front crash test, and the side impact crash test.

Furthermore, headlights must receive an Acceptable or Good rating across all available trim levels. The IIHS also evaluates front crash prevention systems, particularly in testing scenarios involving both pedestrians and other vehicles.

As a reminder, the IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization funded by the insurance industry. It plays a pivotal role in evaluating new vehicle safety standards throughout North America.