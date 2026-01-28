2026 Mazda MX-5 Starting at $35,700 in Canada

The 2026 Mazda MX-5 coupe gets a starting price of $35,700 in Canada. Once again, it will be available in hard- and soft-top versions, and once again, there are very few changes being made to the little coupe – because, why would there be? The MX-5’s many fans like it just the way it is. Also, it did get some more significant updates last year for its 35th anniversary.

2026 Mazda MX-5 – What’s new?

What changes there are, are found inside. The GS-P version, notably, gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 9-speaker Bose audio system. Two of those speakers are found in the headrests.

Some versions are getting navigation, traffic sign recognition and hands-free Alexa integration.

| Photo: Mazda

Powertrain of the 2026 Mazda MX-5

No changes here, unsurprisingly. The MX-5 remains rear-wheel drive in configuration and once again runs on a 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine good for 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a 6-speed manual, while a 6-speed auto transmission with paddle shifters on the wheel is optional with the GS-P and GT versions, once again at no extra cost.

2026 Mazda MX-5 – pricing and versions in Canada

- 2026 GS soft top - $35,700

- 2026 GS-P soft top - $39,700

- 2026 GS-P RF - $42,700

- 2026 GS-P soft top w/ Sport package - $44,100

- 2026 GS-P RF w/ Sport package - $47,100

- 2026 GT soft top - $42,800

- 2026 GT RF - $45,800

- 2026 GT RF w/Grand Sport package - $49,400

Premium colour options are available for between $300 and $500 extra. Transport and preparation costs amount to $2,095, regardless of the model chosen.