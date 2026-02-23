• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2026 Mazda CX-5.

Encinitas, CA - Renewing a brand's most popular product is always a tricky proposition. Fix something that ain’t broke, and you risk breaking it. This was the challenge facing Mazda as it set about tweaking the CX-5 for 2026.

Introduced to the Canadian market in 2013 to replace the defunct Tribute, the CX-5 found its audience very quickly. Mazda gave it a first revision for the second generation that debuted in 2017. It’s recently started to show its age, but the CX-5 remained the automaker’s most popular vehicle in Canada last year. Since its introduction, Mazda has sold over 300,000 CX-5s here, which is gangbusters for a relatively small global automaker.

Mindful of keeping its SUV relevant and in the discussion, Mazda has now launched the third generation of the CX-5. To be clear, this is a continuance of the previous model; it’s not a revolution, more like a quiet evolution. And most will say that’s just fine, since most seem to like the model just fine.

Earlier this month, Auto123 headed to Encinitas in California for a first drive of the 2026 Mazda CX-5. We were able to drive the new CX-5 in urban environments, on secondary roads and on highways.

2026 Mazda CX-5 – What’s new?

Given that this is a new generation of the product, there are many new features for the CX-5. Notably, the compact SUV gets modernized styling, and its powertrain offerings have been revised. For 2026, it’s also packed with new technologies and safety features.

2026 Mazda CX-5, front | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Mazda CX-5, in profile | Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2026 Mazda CX-5 – 8.0/10

No one is going to be thrown when looking at the 2026 CX-5. The new CX-5 looks like a CX-5. While over in South Korea, automakers there have displayed the sometimes annoying habit of throwing themselves in all directions at once design-wise, so that there isn't always a common thread within the range or even in the evolution of a single product, it’s quite the opposite at Mazda, including with the CX-5. And we completely understand the manufacturer for employing this strategy. Canadian consumers appreciate the CX-5, so why radically change the formula?

It is noticeable that the designers wanted to give the CX-5 a more assertive style. Compared to the outgoing model, the black portion surrounding the grille is larger and now connects to the headlights. At the rear, the usual Mazda logo has been replaced by M-A-Z-D-A lettering.

A new shade, Navy Blue, has been added to the colour palette. The new CX-5 also gets new designs for it wheels. The 19-inch wheels combining grey and black seem the most elegant to us, the all-black model seeming a little cheap-looking in comparison.

2026 Mazda CX-5, intérieur | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Mazda CX-5, seating | Photo: G.Goyer

Interior of the 2026 Mazda CX-5 – 8.0/10

Here’s where, by focusing on the details, you can appreciate the extent of the work put into developing the third generation of the vehicle. When stepping on board, it’s clear that the cabin layout is well thought out.

We like that Mazda offers alternatives to black for the interior trim. Depending on the version chosen, buyers can opt for a combination of beige and black or white and black.

We also note the very large opening of the rear doors, which facilitates access. The CX-5 is aimed at small families, among others, and this feature will surely appeal to them.

Previously, the CX-5 offered less space on board than other models in the segment, which could make it less practical. Our first encounter with the vehicle had us feeling that the cabin is more spacious, more open and better laid out than in the past. The CX-5 no longer has to feel inferior in this regard compared to its segment rivals.

2026 Mazda CX-5, new multimedia screen | Photo: G.Goyer

Technology in the 2026 Mazda CX-5 – 7.0/10

The brotherhood of automotive journalists has spent the last several years decrying Mazda's choices when it comes to tech. Specifically, the automaker insisted on not offering a touchscreen, praising the merits of the rotary dial at the centre of the console. In that respect, it was moving in a different direction from most other carmakers. But there’s a reason they were all moving thusly. A dial just wasn’t better.

With the introduction of the new CX-5, Mazda yielded to pressure from the brotherhood and from consumers. It’s added a touchscreen. A huge touchscreen, we should say. In fact, you can have your CX-5 with a 15.6-inch screen. Right in the centre of the dashboard, it’s gigantic. It's probably bigger than the TV we had in the kitchen when I was a kid. Know that a 12.9-inch screen is also available, and it does the job perfectly.

Within the infotainment screen, Mazda has included everything, literally everything. In other words, there are no more physical buttons. We find this approach deplorable. Controls related to volume, temperature, and ventilation should not be touch-based and integrated into a screen. They should be physical. We believe this could be an irritant for a portion of the customer base.

We’ll point out that some automakers have backtracked on this front after realizing they went too far. This is notably the case with Subaru, which removed controls from the touchscreen to bring back physical buttons for common commands.

2026 Mazda CX-5, engine |

Powertrain of the 2026 Mazda CX-5 – 7.0/10

This is the area that got the meekest changes for the third-gen CX-5. In fact the only change observed is the dropping of the turbocharged engine. That’s no shock - about 15 percent of buyers chose the turbocharged engine (which developed up to 256 hp); Mazda had no choice but to remove it as it no longer met environmental standards. But it means that the "zoom-zoom" effect is fading a bit.

The new CX-5 thus comes with only one powertrain choice. That would be the SUV's former base engine, a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder. It develops 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda promises that a hybrid powertrain will be offered starting next year with the CX-5. The brand has revealed few details regarding that future powertrain, though it will reportedly not come from Toyota.

Fuel consumption

On this front, the Mazda CX-5 performs better than in the past. Mind you, the competition is doing better as well. The previous generation of the CX-5 consumed 9.3L/100 km in combined driving according to Natural Resources Canada. The official rating is 9.0L/100 km for the new generation.

2026 Mazda CX-5, three-quarters rear | Photo: G.Goyer

Driving the 2026 Mazda CX-5 – 8.0/10

On the road, the third-generation Mazda CX-5 behaves as you might imagine. Once again, it’s all about continuity.

Although the 2.5L engine is noisy, we salute Mazda's initiative not to fall into the trap of opting for small displacement engines. In recent years, some carmakers have done so, compensating for the reduced output with turbocharging. Mazda is certainly adopting a conservative strategy, but it will pay off for the manufacturer as well as for the customer.

The observation is the same for the transmission. More modern formulas exist elsewhere, but they aren’t necessarily better. We would choose a 6-speed auto transmission like Mazda's long before a dual-clutch box or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

On the winding roads of California, we still missed the turbocharged engine, the poise of which we always appreciated.

2026 Mazda CX-5, rear | Photo: G.Goyer

The final word

With the renewal of the Toyota RAV4, the return of the Jeep Cherokee, the disappearance of the Ford Escape and the generation change of the CX-5, there’s a lot of action in the compact SUV segment this year.

While Mazda has halted the import of U.S.-made CX-50s to Canada due to counter-tariffs, the future of that model seems in jeopardy in the country. With an improved CX-5 formula, the relevance of offering the CX-50 in Canada is becoming less obvious.

While the 2026 CX-5 offers nothing revolutionary, we’re convinced it remains one of the safest choices in the segment, and we don’t hesitate to recommend it for purchase or lease. It seems entirely feasible to keep the 2026 CX-5 for a long period without having to deal with a series of troubles.

That said, if you don't need to change vehicles immediately and are tempted by a hybrid, it's not a bad idea to wait a little.

2026 Mazda CX-5 - Competitors

- Chevrolet Equinox

- Dodge Hornet

- Ford Bronco Sport

- GMC Terrain

- Honda CR-V

- Hyundai Tucson

- Jeep Compass / Cherokee

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-50

- Mitsubishi Outlander

- Nissan Rogue

- Subaru Outback / Forester

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan

