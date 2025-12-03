The 2026 Mazda CX-5 marks a significant turning point for the manufacturer. That’s in terms of design and a more spacious cabin, of course, but just as significant is what users will be accessing on the model’s new huge 15.6-inch touchscreen, which welcomes Google Built-In.

Mazda says that represents a shift toward a more modern and intuitive digital experience, a clear response to those – and there were many - who found the automaker’s old infotainment system lacking.

Who needs a phone?

The addition of Google Built-In allows the CX-5 to offer a complete digital environment without depending on a plugged-in phone. All essential functions are integrated: real-time Google Maps navigation, connected services, music, entertainment and application installation via the Google Play Store.

In a context in which roads often change, construction is constant and weather conditions frequently disrupt routes, having an always-up-to-date onboard system becomes a real advantage. Google Maps provides routes adapted to traffic, temporary closures and winter conditions, allowing for more efficient travel, regardless of the area frequented.

It should be noted that those who prefer to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay will still be able to do so. Connectivity with these applications remains.

2026 Mazda CX-5, interior | Photo: Mazda

Gemini as well

The CX-5's interface also stands out for its ease of use. The large screen simplifies access to menus, and according to Mazda, the controls are more intuitive, and the overall design aims to reduce distractions. Mazda confirms as well the gradual introduction of the Gemini voice assistant, which will allow for even more natural interaction.

Users can thus formulate commands in natural language, request a specific destination, control certain vehicle functions or obtain complex information without taking their eyes off the road. This evolution approaches the experience offered by smartphones and smart assistants.

Over-the-air updates

The Google Built-In experience also provides a long-term advantage thanks to over-the-air updates. Users benefit from a system that evolves at the same pace as Google's services and applications, meaning vehicle owners will have less occasion to taste the free coffee in dealership waiting rooms.