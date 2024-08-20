• Introducing the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, the sportiest Maybach ever.

Monterey, CA - If you find the Mercedes SL a little too “common”, Maybach has something for you: the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, heralded by the brand as the sportiest Maybach ever.

This is the first time that a model from the famed SL range has sported the Maybach emblem, and in 2024, it’s being presented on an AMG platform. It's a unique variant that fuses Mercedes expertise with Maybach's exuberant luxury.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, front grille | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, hood | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

Performance and refinement

The basis of this Maybach SL is the SL63 AMG, which means it retains that variant’s powerful 4.0L twin-turbo V8, good 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque working with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Surprisingly, this version is a little slower than the standard SL63, with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds versus 3.6 seconds for the AMG version. But then, raw speed is not the objective here. The Maybach SL features an exhaust system optimized for silence, comfort-oriented adaptive suspension, soft engine mounts and enhanced sound insulation. Refinement comes before performance, in a nutshell.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, profile | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

Design of the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is distinguished by two colour options: a two-tone black metallic on red paint (called 'Red Ambience') and a 'White Ambience' version with black hood and white bodywork.

The hood, enhanced by the Maybach monogram (reminiscent of the Louis Vuitton logo), is lacquered for a luxurious effect, while the illuminated chrome grille and rose gold accents add a touch of prestige. Redesigned front and rear skirts, a rear diffuser and 21-inch forged wheels complete the look.

The new model is distinguished by several other unique styling details, including the canvas roof covered with the Maybach logo, evoking the design of a Louis Vuitton bag.

Some may say that the addition of monograms is a little too ostentatious, but a certain class of people who like unclassifiable things will appreciate it.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, interior | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, seats | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

Luxury and technology

The interior is a sanctuary of luxury, with sustainably tanned white Nappa leather, chrome trim and stainless-steel pedals. You'll practically have to take your shoes off to avoid soiling the interior.

White Nappa leather envelops every surface, and comfort is enhanced by heated, ventilated and massaging seats, equipped with Mercedes' Airscarf system. A 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen, featuring the “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant, adorn the cabin. The interface, though complex, is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, guaranteeing optimal connectivity.

The steering wheel features a two-tone black-and-white pattern, while every surface is carefully padded for optimum comfort.

No rear seats

The biggest change inside is the absence of a rear seat. Instead, there's an extra storage space lined with leather and covered with a double aerodynamic bubble that matches the height of the backrest. This is undoubtedly a more attractive solution than two seats too small to accommodate a human being.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, dashboard | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

Technology in the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680

Technology is predictably cutting-edge, with an adjustable touchscreen and all the latest infotainment innovations from Mercedes.

The final word

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 will be available for delivery next summer, as a 2026 model. The price hasn’t been announced, but if you have to ask... Put it this way: The competition is Bentley GT Continental and Porsche 911 Turbo. Expect a price tag reaching over $350,000.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, from above | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, front | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, Maybach badging | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, lighting | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach