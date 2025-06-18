Expected in North America this coming fall, the 2026 Nissan LEAF promises an impressive range of up to 487 km thanks to a series of technical and aerodynamic optimisations. Oh and it’s also now a crossover.

Design of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

Nissan has abandoned the hatchback style for a more modern crossover format, reducing the coefficient of drag to 0.26—and even 0.25 in Europe thanks to narrower tires. The result: better air penetration, and thus a 40-percent increase in range compared to the previous model.

| Photo: Nissan

Regarding dimensions, note that the new LEAF is 76 mm shorter and 8 mm lower than the model it replaces. The wheelbase is also reduced by 10 mm. However, the 2026 LEAF is 21 mm wider.

Cargo space is 566 litres, which is less than the outgoing model's 668 litres. Fold down the rear seat, and your volume increases to 1,572 litres.

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

The new modular battery approach increases energy density by 17 percent. The top-end model receives a 75-kWh battery, up from 60 kWh previously. The base version goes up to 52 kWh. Three variants of the 75-kWh model will be offered, with the most powerful boasting an estimated 488 km of EPA range, while the Platinum+ version will top out at 341 km.

Another innovation: a three-in-one motor (motor, inverter and reducer) reduces the powertrain's size by 10 percent, while improving efficiency.

The 160-kW motor is retained for the higher-end models, while more affordable versions switch to 130 kW (compared to 110 kW for the previous generation).

The new LEAF will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Smart thermal management and advanced aerodynamics

The 2026 LEAF also features a new thermal management system that integrates air conditioning, heating, the battery and the powertrain. All of this works in conjunction with the vehicle's navigation to anticipate driving conditions and automatically adjust cooling, which extends the charge.

To maximise aerodynamics, Nissan has added an active grille, wheel air deflectors, flush door handles and a fully faired underbody

Versions of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

- 2026 LEAF S

- 2026 LEAF S+

- 2026 LEAF SV+

- 2026 LEAF Platinum+

Note that initially, only models with the 75-kWh battery will be available in Canada.

Focus on Europe and Japan

No longer will the LEAF be produced at Nissan’s Tennessee plant. The 2026 Nissan LEAF will now be produced in Sunderland in the UK and Tochigi in Japan, with batteries supplied by AESC. Canadian LEAF buyers will get one manufactured at the Japanese plant.

Nissan expects Europe to account for 60 percent of global sales, compared to 20 to 30 percent for Japan. North America, hindered by uncertainties related to tariffs and incentives, will remain a secondary market.

